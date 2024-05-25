PGA winner Grayson Murray, 30, dies after withdrawing from Charles Schwab Challenge

Professional golfer and PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died on Saturday morning at 30 years old, according to PGA officials.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement, adding, "I am at a loss for words."

Murray's passing comes one day after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday, citing an illness, according to ESPN.

Murray's cause of death is unknown at this time.

Monahan noted that the Charles Schwab Challenge will continue as scheduled and that he's been in contact with Murray's parents.

PHOTO: Grayson Murray plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, on May 16, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images, FILE)

"I reached out to Grayson's parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play," Commissioner Monahan continued. "They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

Murray's career in professional golfing was distinguished with several major titles, since becoming the second-youngest player to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour at 16 years old.

He won his second PGA Tour title at this year's Sony Open in Hawaii after winning the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

Murray reached a career-high of 46th in the Official World Golf Ranking after his victory in Hawaii.

Murray was open about his past battle with alcoholism and depression, saying in January that he's been sober since early 2023.

"The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same," Monahan said in the statement Saturday. "We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

