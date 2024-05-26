PGA Star Grayson Murray Said He Found Sobriety Before His Tragic Death

Instagram | Grayson Murray

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray passed away at 30 years old on Saturday, May 25, 2024 -- just one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge, citing an illness.

His parents later confirmed that Murray had taken his own life after struggles with depression, anxiety, and alcoholism.

PGA Tour Announces Grayson Murray's Tragic Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

On Saturday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement announcing the tragic passing of Grayson Murray.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," he said. "The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

"I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play," Monahan added. "They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

"The PGA TOUR has grief counselors available at both tournament sites, as well as virtually for those not in the field. I am en route to Ft. Worth and will share more information when we can," he concluded.

Grayson Murray's Struggles With Mental Health

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korn Ferry Tour (@kornferrytour)

Murray has been open about his mental health struggles over the years, including battling depression and anxiety.

“Everyone has their battles. And sometimes people are able to hide them and function, and sometimes you’re not. I think our society now is getting better about accepting that, you know, it’s OK to not be OK,” he said at the time.

“I’m not ashamed that I go through depression and anxiety. I know I’ve helped people out in the past just through my social media DMs – people messaging me – and I can use my platform to continue to help with things like that," Murray added.

Grayson Murray Opened Up About His Sobriety Journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

On July 17, 2023, Murry let down his walls and opened up about his sobriety journey.

"78 days ago, I had my last drink. I was 648th in the world. Flash forward and I’m 156th in the world," he wrote. "I’ve put in a lot of hard work in other areas of my life since then as well. If something is holding you back from something great, it’s about making sacrifices."

"I got a long ways to go to achieve my ultimate goals, but I’m living proof that a little change can be the difference in something great in your life," he continued. "All it takes is self discipline and a great support team."

At the time, many flooded the comments section to support Murray. "Love to see in pro! You have unlimited potential. So cool to see Kipper on your bag!" one user said.

"You have mad skills and talent. Glad you're on the right track," another said.

Grayson Murray Dies By Suicide

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

After the PGA announced Murray's passing, his family broke their silence.

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," the family said in a statement. "It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare."

The family admitted to having "so many questions that have no answers," but they did make it known that Grayson Murray was loved by his entire family and fellow players.

"He was loved and he will be missed,” they said. “We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

Grayson Murray's Fellow Players Break Silence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

Webb Simpson, who has known Murray since childhood, told CBS Sports that his death "was a huge shock."

"My heart sank. I've had a junior tournament for 14 years now -- the Webb Simpson Challenge -- he was the first ever winner," he added. "I remember that day like it was yesterday when he got the trophy. I knew he was going to be a great player from Day 1."

Scottie Scheffler also spoke out. "Yeah, obviously the news hasn't really sunk in quite yet, but I'm thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them," he said. "I can't imagine how difficult of a time this is. I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months or so, and yeah, really just, there's not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is. But I'm thinking about his family."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).