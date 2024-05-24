PGA European Tour's Louis de Jager Goes Shirtless to Play Shot Out of Water

"Is this really necessary?" a commentator joked during coverage of the Soudal Open in Schilde, Belgium

It was not hot out there, but that hardly stopped golfer Louis de Jager from nearly taking off all his clothes.

The South American player, 37, doffed his shirt and unbuckled his pants to play through the 13th hole after his ball landed on the muddy shore of a pond at the DP World Tour’s Soudal Open in Schilde, Belgium on Friday, May 24.

De Jager’s strategy — seemingly more about saving his outfit than retaining his dignity — was not lost on the commentators, who hilariously shared their own opinions.

“The shirt’s off, the belt’s undone. Is this really necessary?” a broadcaster asked his partner. Tje other analyst then replied, “He obviously doesn’t want to get mud on his shirt, so yes.”

In footage from the tournament, de Jager then hit the ball out of the near-hazard, to cheers from the gallery. While mud went flying, none seemed to hit the golfer, who then looked down quizzically at his pristine golfing glove.

The ball, meanwhile, ended up on the fairway a good distance away. But that didn’t stop the commentators from lending their expertise. “I mean, I think personally if you’re gonna go as far as that, you might as well take the trousers off, the shoes off, the socks off and everything,” one said.

De Jager’s shirtless exploits did little to derail his round, even though he did land in the drink on the next hole. The athlete saved par and then went on to birdie the next three.

The golfer finished the round at -2 (69) — and is -6 for the tournament — which moved him into a tie for 23rd place.

