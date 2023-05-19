PGA Championship: Scottie Scheffler vaults three-way tie for lead in Round 2

Scottie Scheffler grabbed a grab a share of the lead in the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday at Oak Hill. (Maddie Meyer/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Another familiar name made his way to the top of the leaderboard on Friday at the PGA Championship.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler leapt in front of first-round leader Bryson DeChambeau to seize a share of the lead in Round 2.

His Friday score of 68 moved him to 5-under for the tournament, tied with Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland for the top spot.

DeChambeau is two shots back of the leaders. Brooks Koepka booked the round of the day on Friday with a 66 to move to 2-under and well in contention headed into the weekend.

And there are plenty of other stars still in the hunt.

