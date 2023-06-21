Andrew Putnam plays a shot during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship on June 15. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The PGA heads to Connecticut to play TPC River Highlands, one of the shortest course layouts on tour (6,852 yards). After taking a hit last week, my head-to-head matchup record is now 13-8-2.

Andrew Putnam +115 vs. Si Woo Kim

The Travelers Championship is a bit of a birdie fest. In the last three years, the winning score has been 19-under twice. Putnam fits the profile for a player that can contend this week at TPC River Highlands, as he is 14th in the field for strokes gained putting. He’s gained two plus strokes in three straight tournaments, including gaining six in the Charles Schwab Challenge. Putnam’s off-the-tee game is suspect. However, the layout can play as a ‘leave the driver in the bag’ kind of course.

Considering how short of a course it is, you have to look at how players manage with those types of layouts. Some of Putnam’s best results have come on short courses — T4 in the Sony Open, T2 in the ZOZO Championship, and T6 at Pebble Beach.

Kim is a top-20 ball striker in the field but his short game is lacking. Kim has either lost strokes around the green or putting in six of his last seven tournaments. The lack of a short game could really come into play this week where birdies will be necessary.

Plus, Kim’s history in the Travelers isn't great, missing the cut in three of his last four trips and losing strokes from tee to green in back-to-back years. Kim is a (-140) favorite. Considering these two have been neck-and-neck in nearly every tournament they’ve played, shooting for plus-money is a good risk. Back the better with the better short game to win in a head-to-head matchup.