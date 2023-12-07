PFT's Week 14 2023 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

So much for my seven-game lead.

Simms has caught me. Straight up, we're both 120-73, with five weeks left.

Against the spread, it's time to throw the damn towel.

There are 15 games this week. We disagree on two of them. All picks appear below.

Patriots at Steelers (-6)

To borrow a line Al Michaels used last year, sometimes a game is so bad, it's good.

Florio: Steelers, 13-3.

Simms: Steelers 17-9.

Buccaneers at Falcons (-1)

The Falcons move a step closer to winning the division.

Florio: Falcons, 20-17.

Simms: Falcons, 20-17.

Rams at Ravens (-7)

Weather could be an issue. Either way, Lamar Jackson gets his MVP journey back on track, after the bye.

Florio: Ravens, 17-13.

Simms: Ravens, 27-17.

Lions (-3.5) at Bears

Five years and one day after Jared Goff had a four-pick meltdown in Chicago, he gets a shot at redemption.

Florio: Lions, 24-21.

Simms: Bears, 23-21.

Colts (-1) at Bengals

Jake Browning is playing like Joe Burrow. (It helps to have so much talent.)

Florio: Bengals, 24-21.

Simms: Colts, 24-20.

Jaguars at Browns (-3.5)

Cleveland needs to turn things around after a disastrous road trip.

Florio: Browns, 20-16.

Simms: Browns, 20-16.

Panthers at Saints (-5)

Injuries complicate the quarterback position for the Saints, but they should be able to get the win.

Florio: Saints, 24-10.

Simms: Saints, 21-13.

Texans (-3.5) at Jets

The door closes for good on the 2023 Jets.

Florio: Texans, 24-17.

Simms: Texans, 23-13.

Vikings (-3) at Raiders

Justin Jefferson is back. Minnesota needs this one to ignite a playoff run.

Florio: Vikings, 24-13.

Simms: Vikings, 20-14.

Seahawks at 49ers (-10.5)

The 49ers are the best team in football, and it's not even close.

Florio: 49ers, 31-20.

Simms: 49ers, 28-17.

Bills at Chiefs (-1.5)

The Jenga tower is going back up in Buffalo.

Florio: Bills, 27-24.

Simms: Bills, 24-21.

Broncos at Chargers (-2.5)

Why are the Chargers favored to win this one?

Florio: Broncos, 24-20.

Simms: Broncos, 23-20.

Eagles at Cowboys (-3.5)

Dallas gets their chance to catch the Eagles atop the NFC East.

Florio: Cowboys, 30-23.

Simms: Cowboys, 27-24.

Titans at Dolphins (-13)

With four of their final five games at home, Miami has a real shot at the No. 1 seed.

Florio: Dolphins, 34-17.

Simms: Dolphins, 28-13.

Packers (-6.5) at Giants

The Packers keep getting better and better.

Florio: Packers, 23-20.

Simms: Packers, 24-10.