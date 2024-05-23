PFL releases former Bellator champion Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi is a 60-fight veteran of MMA [Getty Images]

Gegard Mousasi has been released by the PFL (Professional Fighters League) after the Dutchman complained about not fighting.

The MMA promotion acquired Bellator, which Mousasi was signed to, last November.

Mousasi, 38, was a two-time Bellator champion and has not fought since May 2023.

The former UFC contender spoke publicly about his frustrations in recent weeks and the PFL confirmed it had released him in a statement on social media saying they "wish him all the best in his next fighting chapter".

Speaking recently about Mousasi's criticism, PFL chairman Donn Davis said they were "fair and reasonable" when it came to fighter's contracts.

Mousasi has 60 fights on his MMA record, with 49 wins and nine losses.

He has victories over the likes of legends Vitor Belfort, Chris Weidman and Lyoto Machida.

Mousasi switched to Bellator from the UFC in 2017, becoming Bellator's middleweight champion in just his second bout for the MMA promotion.

He won the belt for a second time in 2020 but is currently on a two-fight losing streak.