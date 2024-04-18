PFL Chicago fight week vlog 3: Fighters explore the city ahead of fight night

The PFL’s final event of the first half of its regular season has arrived with welterweights and featherweights.

2024 PFL 3 (ESPN2/ESPN+) takes place Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

In the headliner, former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) makes the move to the PFL and takes on the unbeaten Magomed Umalatov (14-0). In the co-main event, 2022 PFL $1 million featherweight winner Brendan Loughnane (27-5) meets former Bellator title challenger Pedro Carvalho (13-8).

The latest episode of the PFL’s fight week video blog series follows some of the event’s key fighters after they touched down in Chicago. Check out the latest video above.

