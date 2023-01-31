PFF: Teams ‘should be wary’ of giving RB Josh Jacobs a big contract

Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs had his fifth-year option declined by the Las Vegas Raiders and his rookie contract has officially come to an end. This means he will be able to test the free agent market.

His impressive 2022 performance will likely garner plenty of attention from teams all across the league in need of a do-it-all running back.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, writes that Jacobs’ play in 2022 is worthy of a big contract, but teams may have reasons to be hesitant in doing so.

“In addition to the pitfalls of paying a running back big money covered in the Barkley section, Jacobs also saw a huge workload in 2022, setting up the possibility of decline due to the attritional nature of the position. Jacobs had the kind of season that deserves a big financial reward, but any team ready to pay it should be wary.”

With the 2023 NFL offseason already underway for many teams, plenty of news will soon surface regarding the free agent market and where the league’s most talented players will end up before the start of the 2023 regular season.

List

Updated first round projections for the 2023 NFL draft

List

5 teams that could trade up to draft Bryce Young first overall in 2023 NFL draft

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire