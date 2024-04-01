PFF suggests Vikings trade up with Chargers for J.J. McCarthy

It’s no secret that the Minnesota Vikings have a glaring need on their roster at the quarterback spot. The team lost incumbent Kirk Cousins in free agency to the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterbacks Joshua Dobbs and Jaren Hall got ample opportunity last season to stake their claims as the successor, and neither could seize the opportunity. Which leaves the 2024 NFL draft.

It’s been heavily rumored that the Vikings are looking to select a quarterback in the first round, and many believe the team is prepared to trade up in the first to get their guy. The team at PFF is one of those who believes this, suggesting the team make a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for the fifth pick in the draft, trading picks 11 and 23, along with a third-round pick in 2025.

Should the Vikings do this trade? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/s2Ni0umsxY — PFF MIN Vikings (@PFF_Vikings) March 29, 2024

The danger with that comes with what happens with the Arizona Cardinals at the fourth pick. While the Cardinals aren’t likely to take a quarterback with Kyler Murray still there, it’s possible a team could try and leap-frog the Vikings and make a trade with Arizona to snipe them. That would leave Minnesota in a nightmare scenario of not getting their quarterback AND having given up significant assets to move up.

While that scenario is unlikely, it’s certainly plausible, and it’s one of the outcomes that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is going to have to weigh when making the final decision. Is the team willing to risk getting sniped to try and save assets? Would someone picking before the Chargers accept the same deal?

We’ll have our answers in a little less than a month.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire