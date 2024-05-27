PFF says Saints free agent pickup Willie Gay is a bounce-back candidate in 2024

The New Orleans Saints can’t perform like they did last season and hope to get to the playoffs — repeating the same actions and expecting different results is the definition of insanity. And it’ll take greater efforts from everyone, coaches and players, to earn a playoff berth.

Most teams sign veteran free agents in hopes of them being an upgrade over players already on the roster, so it’s interesting to see one of the Saints’ first pickups characterized as a bounce-back candidate by Pro Football Focus. Linebacker Willie Gay inked a $3 million contract with the Saints earlier this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s why he needs to step up on a new team in 2024, according to PFF’s Bradley Locker:

Gay earned a career-worst 55.9 overall grade in 2023, mainly due to his 41.1 coverage grade — the third-worst mark among inside linebackers to play 650 or more snaps. Regardless, Gay had plenty of high moments, with five games of notching an overall grade of 76.0 or better. Overall, Gay has proven a solid linebacker throughout his NFL career, racking up 25 or more stops in each of the past three seasons. As was the case in Kansas City, Gay probably won’t be asked to be the primary force over the middle, joining Demario Davis. But if New Orleans can put less pressure on Gay in coverage and allow him to pin his ears back a bit more, the 26-year-old could flourish.

Gay is entering a training camp competition with Pete Werner for the right to start next to Davis, and there’s plenty at stake. Both Gay and Werner are going to be free agents in 2025, so there’s a real chance that whoever loses this battle won’t be back after the 2024 season. Gay was earning more early looks in coverage at the Saints’ spring practices recently, but it’s a long offseason, and there’s plenty of time for Werner to respond and secure his starting job (and the lucrative contract extension that may come with it).

Still, iron sharpens iron. If Gay does improve on his performance in Kansas City and take Werner’s spot in the lineup, the Saints would have to be left feeling great about the decision to recruit him in the first place. It’s shaping up for a competitive summer in New Orleans. Let’s see if it results in more wins during the fall.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire