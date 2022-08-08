PFF reveals preseason All-Big Ten Team for 2022 season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Erick AllAmerican football wide receiver
- Blake CorumAmerican football wide receiver
- Donovan EdwardsAmerican football running back
- Jake MoodyAmerican football wide receiver
The preseason AFCA Coaches Poll came out on Monday and the Wolverines start out the season ranked No. 6 in the eyes of coaches.
Pro Football Focus also came out with its All-Conference Teams on Monday for each respective college football conference.
When it comes to Michigan, it was highly represented on all three teams, but the Wolverines were tied with the Buckeyes with six representatives for First-Team All-Big Ten according to PFF.
PFF has Blake Corum, Erick All, Mazi Smith, DJ Turner, Jake Moody, and Brad Robbins all on the First-Team All-Big Ten.
The Wolverines had four players on Second-Team All-Big Ten. Donovan Edwards, Ronnie Bell, Ryan Hayes, and Olu Oluwatimi were chosen to represent Michigan by Pro Football Focus.
Michigan only has one player on the Third Team and honorable mention which was guard Zak Zinter and Cade McNamara respectively.
So overall PFF has 12 total players on its preseason All-Conference team. There are a few players that we feel could easily make one of those teams when the season ends like Cornelius Johnson, Junior Colson, Rod Moore, and R.J. Moten to name a few.
You can see all three teams and honorable mention starting on the next page.
FIRST TEAM
QB: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
RB: Blake Corum, Michigan
RB: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
WR: Parker Washington, Penn State
WR: Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
TE: Erick All, Michigan
OT: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
OT: Dawand Jones, Ohio State
G: Matthew Jones, Ohio State
G: J.D. Duplain, Michigan State
C: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
DI: Jacob Slade, Michigan State
DI: Mazi Smith, Michigan
Edge: Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
Edge: Zach Harrison, Ohio State
LB: Jack Campbell, Iowa
LB: Jestin Jacobs, Iowa
CB: DJ Turner, Michigan
CB: Riley Moss, Iowa
S: Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State
S: Avery Young, Rutgers
Flex D: Tiawan Mullen, Indiana
K: Jake Moody, Michigan
P: Brad Robbins, Michigan
PR/KR: Jayden Reed, Michigan State
SECOND TEAM
QB: Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
RB: Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
RB: Donovan Edwards, Michigan
WR: Rakim Jarrett, Maryland
WR: Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State
WR: Ronnie Bell, Michigan
TE: Sam LaPorta, Iowa
OT: Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
OT: Ryan Hayes, Michigan
G: Spencer Anderson, Maryland
G: Spencer Holstege, Purdue
C: Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan
DI: Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
DI: Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Edge: Durell Nchami, Maryland
Edge: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
LB: Curtis Jacobs, Penn State
LB: Seth Benson, Iowa
CB: Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
CB: Jay Shaw, Wisconsin
S: Xavier Henderson, Michigan State
S: Jordan Howden, Minnesota
Flex D: Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern
K: Noah Ruggles, Ohio State
P: Andy Vujnovich, Wisconsin
PR/KR: Charlie Jones, Purdue
THIRD TEAM
QB: Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
RB: Chase Brown, Illinois
RB: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
WR: Jayden Reed, Michigan State
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
WR: Chris Autman-Bell, Minnesota
TE: Payne Durham, Purdue
OT: Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
OT: Alex Palczewski, Illinois
G: Axel Ruschmeyer, Minnesota
G: Zak Zinter, Michigan
C: Luke Wypler, Ohio State
DI: PJ Mustipher, Penn State
DI: Branson Deen, Purdue
Edge: Garrett Nelson, Nebraska
Edge: Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska
LB: Steele Chambers, Ohio State
LB: Luke Reimer, Nebraska
CB: Denzel Burke, Ohio State
CB: Justin Walley, Minnesota
S: Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State
S: Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa
Flex D: Tanner McCalister, Ohio State
K: Chad Ryland, Maryland
P: Brian Buschini, Nebraska
PR/KR: Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers
HONORABLE MENTION
QB: Cade McNamara, Michigan
RB: Miyan Williams, Ohio State
RB: Evan Hull, Northwestern
WR: D.J. Matthews Jr., Indiana
WR: Malik Washington, Northwestern
WR: Jeshaun Jones, Maryland
TE: Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
OT: Luke Haggard, Indiana
OT: Jack Nelson, Wisconsin
G: Mason Lunsford, Maryland
G: Connor Colby, Iowa
C: Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
DI: Simeon Barrow, Michigan State
DI: Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
Edge: Joe Evans, Iowa
Edge: Mohamed Toure, Rutgers*
LB: Cal Haladay, Michigan State
LB: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
CB: Jaylin Williams, Indiana
CB: Kessawn Abraham, Rutgers
S: John Torchio, Wisconsin
S: Devon Matthews, Indiana
Flex D: Coco Azema, Northwestern
K: Charles Campbell, Indiana
P: Adam Korsak, Rutgers
PR/KR: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
List
Five Michigan football storylines to watch during fall camp