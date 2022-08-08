PFF reveals preseason All-Big Ten Team for 2022 season

The preseason AFCA Coaches Poll came out on Monday and the Wolverines start out the season ranked No. 6 in the eyes of coaches.

Pro Football Focus also came out with its All-Conference Teams on Monday for each respective college football conference.

When it comes to Michigan, it was highly represented on all three teams, but the Wolverines were tied with the Buckeyes with six representatives for First-Team All-Big Ten according to PFF.

PFF has Blake Corum, Erick All, Mazi Smith, DJ Turner, Jake Moody, and Brad Robbins all on the First-Team All-Big Ten.

The Wolverines had four players on Second-Team All-Big Ten. Donovan Edwards, Ronnie Bell, Ryan Hayes, and Olu Oluwatimi were chosen to represent Michigan by Pro Football Focus.

Michigan only has one player on the Third Team and honorable mention which was guard Zak Zinter and Cade McNamara respectively.

So overall PFF has 12 total players on its preseason All-Conference team. There are a few players that we feel could easily make one of those teams when the season ends like Cornelius Johnson, Junior Colson, Rod Moore, and R.J. Moten to name a few.

FIRST TEAM

QB: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

RB: Blake Corum, Michigan

RB: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

WR: Parker Washington, Penn State

WR: Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

TE: Erick All, Michigan

OT: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

OT: Dawand Jones, Ohio State

G: Matthew Jones, Ohio State

G: J.D. Duplain, Michigan State

C: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

DI: Jacob Slade, Michigan State

DI: Mazi Smith, Michigan

Edge: Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

Edge: Zach Harrison, Ohio State

LB: Jack Campbell, Iowa

LB: Jestin Jacobs, Iowa

CB: DJ Turner, Michigan

CB: Riley Moss, Iowa

S: Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

S: Avery Young, Rutgers

Flex D: Tiawan Mullen, Indiana

K: Jake Moody, Michigan

P: Brad Robbins, Michigan

PR/KR: Jayden Reed, Michigan State

SECOND TEAM

QB: Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

RB: Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

RB: Donovan Edwards, Michigan

WR: Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

WR: Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State

WR: Ronnie Bell, Michigan

TE: Sam LaPorta, Iowa

OT: Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

OT: Ryan Hayes, Michigan

G: Spencer Anderson, Maryland

G: Spencer Holstege, Purdue

C: Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan

DI: Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

DI: Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Edge: Durell Nchami, Maryland

Edge: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

LB: Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

LB: Seth Benson, Iowa

CB: Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

CB: Jay Shaw, Wisconsin

S: Xavier Henderson, Michigan State

S: Jordan Howden, Minnesota

Flex D: Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern

K: Noah Ruggles, Ohio State

P: Andy Vujnovich, Wisconsin

PR/KR: Charlie Jones, Purdue

THIRD TEAM

QB: Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

RB: Chase Brown, Illinois

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

WR: Jayden Reed, Michigan State

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR: Chris Autman-Bell, Minnesota

TE: Payne Durham, Purdue

OT: Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

OT: Alex Palczewski, Illinois

G: Axel Ruschmeyer, Minnesota

G: Zak Zinter, Michigan

C: Luke Wypler, Ohio State

DI: PJ Mustipher, Penn State

DI: Branson Deen, Purdue

Edge: Garrett Nelson, Nebraska

Edge: Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska

LB: Steele Chambers, Ohio State

LB: Luke Reimer, Nebraska

CB: Denzel Burke, Ohio State

CB: Justin Walley, Minnesota

S: Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

S: Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa

Flex D: Tanner McCalister, Ohio State

K: Chad Ryland, Maryland

P: Brian Buschini, Nebraska

PR/KR: Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Cade McNamara, Michigan

RB: Miyan Williams, Ohio State

RB: Evan Hull, Northwestern

WR: D.J. Matthews Jr., Indiana

WR: Malik Washington, Northwestern

WR: Jeshaun Jones, Maryland

TE: Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

OT: Luke Haggard, Indiana

OT: Jack Nelson, Wisconsin

G: Mason Lunsford, Maryland

G: Connor Colby, Iowa

C: Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

DI: Simeon Barrow, Michigan State

DI: Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Edge: Joe Evans, Iowa

Edge: Mohamed Toure, Rutgers*

LB: Cal Haladay, Michigan State

LB: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

CB: Jaylin Williams, Indiana

CB: Kessawn Abraham, Rutgers

S: John Torchio, Wisconsin

S: Devon Matthews, Indiana

Flex D: Coco Azema, Northwestern

K: Charles Campbell, Indiana

P: Adam Korsak, Rutgers

PR/KR: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

