PFF ranks Mike Evans, Chris Godwin among NFL’s top wide receivers

Preseason rankings are an offseason tradition in NFL circles. They fill the gap between the draft and actual football and attempt to blend prior knowledge and projection of the coming season. Pro Football Focus took an early stab at these rankings with the top-32 NFL wide receivers, including Mike Evans and Chris Godwin:

Evans came in as the 20th-best receiver while Godwin just made the list at 31. Evans’ ranking is curious if not outright dubious. He tied Tyreek Hill for the most touchdown receptions in the league last season and was top-10 in receiving yards and yards per reception.

By PFF’s own grades, Evans ranked 15th among receivers with at least 90 targets. He also had the highest average depth of target (15) and tied for the second-most contested catches (16).

The receiver he tied with? Chris Godwin. His 2021 ACL tear held him back for most of the 2022 season, and though he receive little fanfare, Godwin was indeed one of the best receivers in the NFL in 2023. He may have tied Evans in contested catches, but he was second only to Brandon Aiyuk in contested catch rate (59.3%).

The Bucs were one of eight teams with multiple receivers on the list. While the exact order of the list may be questionable, it is clear that the Bucs still have one of the best regarded receiving tandems in the NFL heading into the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire