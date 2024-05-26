PFF provides one reason why Jaguars won’t make 2024 playoffs

If Jacksonville is to miss out on postseason action for a second season in a row this year, it will be because of the Jaguars’ offensive line, at least according to Pro Football Focus.

Providing one reason why every team in the AFC won’t clinch a playoff spot in 2024-25, PFF analyst Gordon McGuinness floated the possibility of Jacksonville’s front five not offering adequate protection for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, similar to the unit’s results from the 2023 campaign.

Trevor Lawrence was under pressure on 190 dropbacks in 2023 and earned a 46.6 PFF passing grade on such plays, which ranked 27th among quarterbacks. Cam Robinson being back healthy will help, but the Jaguars will also need Anton Harrison to continue to develop into a solid lineman. On the interior, Ezra Cleveland is yet to have a season with a PFF pass-blocking grade above 60.0. If there is something that could derail Jacksonville’s season, it’s the pass blocking not holding up.

While the Jaguars upgraded their center position this offseason, signing former Buffalo starter Mitch Morse to replace rising third-year Jacksonville lineman Luke Fortner, the team’s offensive line will otherwise look quite similar in 2024 to the fully healthy group of 2023.

Robinson, a seven-year Jag, returns at left tackle in the final year of his contract after missing eight games last season, while Harrison, the club’s 2023 first-round pick, enters his second season on the opposite side.

Jacksonville acquired Cleveland via trade with Minnesota at midseason in 2023, and extended his contract for three years in March, pairing the rising fifth-year pro with Brandon Scherff, a five-time former Pro Bowler entering his third campaign with the Jaguars and 10th in the NFL.

The Jaguars selected Missouri offensive tackle Javon Foster in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL, their only other notable offensive line addition of the offseason. He’ll likely back Robinson and Harrison up on the depth chart, alongside rising third-year Jaguar Walker Little.

Do you agree with Pro Football Focus’ reasoning, or will Jacksonville not make the 2024 playoffs for another reason? If they do earn a spot in the postseason, what one reason will get them there?

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire