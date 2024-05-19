PFF names the most underrated player on the Seahawks roster

The Seattle Seahawks decided to pass on edge rushers in this year’s draft class. One reason why is their confidence in the projected starting combination of Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu, who suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 6 against the Cardinals. Seattle’s defense was never the same without Nwosu – especially against the run, where things quickly devolved after a strong start to the season. By the end they ranked in the bottom three in rushing yards allowed for the second straight year.

While Week 6 of 2023 was an eternity ago in football time, some folks haven’t forgotten how impactful Nwosu can be. According to Zoltan Buday at Pro Football Focus, Nwosu is the most underrated player on the Seahawks roster right now.

“Nwosu’s 2023 season was cut short due to an injury after just seven weeks, but he might still be Seattle’s best pass rusher. The former Los Angeles Charger will be looking to get back to his 2022 form when he earned a 74.0 overall grade in his first year in Seattle, which ranked 27th among edge defenders.”

You could also make a pretty strong case that Nwosu is also one of the most underrated defenders in the entire league – not just on this team. Looking ahead, Nwosu should still be a big part of the Seahawks’ plans. He still has two more years left on the contract extension that he signed in July of last year.

