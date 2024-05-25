PFF names Mark Andrews as the Ravens’ bounce-back candidate for 2024

Mark Andrews is one of the NFL’s top tight ends, but a lower leg injury cost him seven games last season, and he finished the year with his lowest yardage total since entering the NFL.

The injury also allowed Isaiah Likely to have a breakout season, creating even more uncertainty heading into 2024. PFF recently looked at bounce-back candidates for all 32 NFL teams, and Andrews made the list for the Ravens.

Andrews has been one of the NFL’s best tight ends year in and year out, but a fractured fibula caused him to play in just 10 games last year. The result? His fewest receiving yards in a season in his career. Other tight ends like Sam LaPorta gained traction with Andrews out. But with the 28-year-old getting a clean bill of health, expect Andrews to reclaim his post as maybe the NFL’s best at his position with a monster 2024.

Andrews is entering year seven in Baltimore, and that freak injury in 2023 allowed Isaiah Likely to blossom into a big-play target for Lamar Jackson.

Andrews isn’t declining, but his current contract nets him an average of $14 million annually, and 2024 is the final year of guaranteed money for the tight end after he signed a four-year, $56,000,000 contract extension with the Ravens in 2021.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire