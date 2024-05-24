PFF names Colts’ bounce-back candidate for 2024 season

Running back Jonathan Taylor was Pro Football Focus’ pick to be the Indianapolis Colts’ bounce-back player for the 2024 season.

Due to injuries, Taylor played in only 10 games last season. He also appeared in only 11 games during the 2022 season.

When on the field, Taylor was still productive in 2023, totaling almost 900 yards on the ground and through the air, with eight combined touchdowns. This included a 188 yard performance in Week 18 against Houston.

Here is PFF’s reasoning behind choosing Taylor:

“Taylor was one of the NFL’s better running backs in his first two years, but injuries halted his production in the latter two. In 2023, he dealt with the effects of ankle surgery, not playing until Week 5, plus tore a ligament in his thumb. In addition to potentially better health, Taylor is trending up for at least two other big reasons. For one, with Zack Moss heading to Cincinnati, Taylor should earn even more carries amid unproven depth behind him. Oh, and Taylor finally doesn’t have a contract dispute serving as the elephant in the room. The point is, don’t be shocked if Taylor has a huge 2024.”

One already significant difference between this offseason and last is that Taylor is fully healthy and feeling “great.” When speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Taylor said that last season, he felt like he was playing catchup, trying to repair each week rather than maintaining.

GM Chris Ballard believes that with Taylor healthy during the offseason, he will be in store for “a really big year.”

Due to Taylor missing time early on and Anthony Richardson’s season being cut short, the two were on the field together in 2023 for only two total snaps. The combination of Taylor and Richardson in the backfield together will help set up play-action opportunities, along with the dynamic ability that each play possesses stressing opposing defenses.

“To have Anthony and JT back there,” said offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, “JT has an extensive history with a lot of success, leading the league in rushing. Now we’ve got Anthony, where a defense, gosh, there may be that mesh on a run play and it’s JT going left and it’s Anthony going right, and as a defense, how do you defend that?

“You have two really explosive players that maybe have a chance to end up with the ball on a run play, how do you defend all that? It is exciting.”

Contributing to what hopefully becomes a bounce-back season for Taylor will be a Colts’ offensive line that is returning all five starters. With reporters, Taylor spoke about how important continuity up front is for a running back and knowing how plays are going to develop because of the familiarity with how each lineman will react.

On top of that, Adonai Mitchell brings a big play presence to the passing game, which can result in lighter boxes, along with fewer eyes on Taylor and the run game.

A productive year from Taylor can go a long way in helping his young quarterback. Having a strong running game to lean on can keep the offense out of predictable situations and help open up opportunities in the passing game.

“Just letting him know, at the end of the day, I have your back,” said Taylor on helping Richardson.

“If you see something downfield, you want your quarterback to know you have time,” added Taylor. “Like at the end of the day, you have time. Whatever you’re seeing, whatever you want to do, I’m there with you.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire