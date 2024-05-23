Highlights from Colts RB Jonathan Taylor’s OTA media availability

Following Wednesday’s OTA practice, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor spoke with the media.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights from that conversation. To watch the full interview, click here.

– “I feel great,” said Taylor, who played in only 10 games last season. Being fully healthy allows Taylor to fully plan out how he wants to attack the offseason and regular season.

– Beginning the season injured is a bit like playing catchup. Taylor says rather than maintaining where you’re at health-wise each week, the focus is on repairing.

– “It’s a young, dynamic group,” said Taylor of the offense. He added that it’s about continuity and getting repetitions together. “Having that feel with the guys will be big for us.”

– Losing in Week 18 to Houston was tough, but looking back at it, Taylor was happy to “get into a groove,” totaling 188 rushing yards at 6.3 yards per attempt. “It was definitely encouraging,” now let’s build from there, he added.

– As the leader in the running back room, Taylor makes sure to point out what that special skill is that each of the running backs possess, to make sure they are fully utilizing that talent. He also shares mistakes that he’s made in the past. “Just trying to help out any way that I can.” He says he’s picked Trey Sermons’ brain as well. “I’m always learning.”

– The continuity along the offensive line is big for Taylor as a running back. He says there’s a feel to how the linemen are going to approach a block based on how the play is unfolding that allows Taylor to react more quickly to what’s coming. “It’s going to be hard to stop us.”

– With limited practice reps, making sure that the time together is maximized includes putting in the time on your own, but also the off-field communication, whether in person or texting, to get an understanding of what other players were thinking during a rep. Then, Taylor says, it’s about banking that information and using it when you’re back on the practice field.

– Taylor on helping Anthony Richardson as he sees things for the first time: “Just letting him know that, at the end of the day, I have your back.” Taylor adds, “Whatever you’re seeing, whatever you want to do, I’m there with you,” Being in the backfield together, there are opportunities pre-snap to communicate on what is being seen.

– Taylor on Laiatu Latu: “Quick. Very quick. Twitchy.” Taylor says he’s excited to see Latu’s skill set coupled with being able to learn from an already well-established defensive front as he becomes his own player.

