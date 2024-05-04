PFF names Colts’ Adonai Mitchell one of the biggest Day 2 draft steals

Following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft, PFF went through all three days and named their biggest draft steals. On Day 2, the Colts’ selection of Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell made t

To determine which prospects were considered “steals,” PFF compared where they were selected in the draft to where that prospect was ranked on their big board.

Here is what PFF had to say about the Colts selecting Mitchell:

“A popular late-first-round option for teams looking for a high-ceiling receiver, Mitchell ultimately came off the board at No. 52. Mitchell is an easy mover with a great release package and vice grips for hands. He has the talent to slot in as a Day 1 starter next to Michael Pittman Jr., giving Anthony Richardson a versatile receiving duo to develop alongside.”

I recently went through a similar exercise where I tried to find which of the Colts’ selections provided the most value. In order to do this, similarly to PFF, I compared where he prospect was taken to the consensus big board.

Mitchell, at pick 52, and with a consensus ranking of 29th, provided the “most value” to the Colts using this method at +23. To see how the other Colts’ picks fared, click here.

Mitchell provides the Colts’ offense with that needed big-play ability. However, he is much more than just a deep threat with his 4.34 speed. Mitchell, a very strong route runner, has the ability to impact the game at all three levels of the field, winning in a variety of ways.

“I think for us, he’s going to be pretty versatile as he was at Texas,” said Colts’ area scout Anthony Coughlan. “He is a guy that can be a deep threat. He can run intermediate routes. This is a big dude. He’s 205 pounds, running 4.38. So it’s a multi-dimensional threat and he’s a good route runner. He’s not just a deep ball, 50/50, that’s it. He can run routes, too. So, I think he can threaten multiple levels. We’re extremely excited to get his talent here.”

The skill set and traits are there for Mitchell to develop into a true No. 1 target within this Colts’ offense. Having that ability not only creates opportunities for Mitchell to take advantage of but his presence and gravity can create for others as well.

Other Day 2 selections who made PFF’s list along with Mitchell include Jer’Zhan Newton, Cooper DeJean, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Roman Wilson.

