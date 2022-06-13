PFF: Bills’ Taron Johnson is fourth-best slot CB in NFL

Not every NFL team puts the importance on their slot cornerback position like the Buffalo Bills.

Most teams run a base 4-3 or 3-4 defense, indicating four or three defensive linemen on most plays. Under head coach Sean McDermott, Buffalo opts for a 4-2-5 scheme and that five essentially means there’s an extra defensive back on the field.

That’s Taron Johnson for the Bills.

And good news from Pro Football Focus. He’s there because he’s good.

According to the football analytics outlet, Johnson is the fourth-best slot cornerback in the NFL.

The only players landing ahead of Johnson are:

3. Jonathan Jones (Patriots)

2. Mike Hilton (Bengals)

1. Kenny Moore II (Colts)

In their rankings, here’s how PFF breaks down Johnson’s game:

Johnson has shown immense growth these last couple of years. Since 2020, he owns a top-10 slot coverage grade and ranks third with 25 passing stops. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound corner is a smooth operator in zone coverage, playing with good balance and sure-fire tackling. He also owns the third-lowest missed tackle rate in zone from the slot over the last two seasons — just five misses on 76 attempts. His play led to a much-deserved contract extension at the beginning of the 2021 season, giving Buffalo one of the top slot corners for the next few years.

