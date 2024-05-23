Peyton Manning on playing Bo Nix: ‘Experience is the best teacher’

DENVER (KDVR-TV) — When it comes to quarterback play, Peyton Manning is the authority.

So what does the Pro Football Hall of Famer think about the Denver Broncos quarterback room heading into the 2024 season?

“It’s going to be great competition over there. That’s always good and makes everybody better. I think the quarterback position is in good shape,” Manning said.

The Broncos revamped the quarterback room this season with the departure of Russell Wilson. In doing so, Jarrett Stidham became the 13th starter since Manning retired in 2015 under-center for the Orange and Blue. Zach Wilson was acquired via trade from the New York Jets and the Broncos used the 12th overall pick in the NFL draft on Bo Nix.

These moves led to questions for head coach Sean Payton to solve regarding the most important position in football.

“Sean’s system is extremely quarterback-friendly,” Manning said. “I never played in it, but you know, played against it and watched it and know the success that Drew Brees had and Tony Romo had.”

The Hall of Fame quarterback is familiar with Nix’s work on the field. In 2021, he attended the Manning Passing Academy, and both quarterbacks were winners of the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award.

“I’ve stayed in touch with (Nix) and I’m super happy he’s here. I think it’s a great fit for him,” Manning said.

And when it comes to Payton playing the rookie quarterback this season, Manning said it’s an easy decision.

“I think any quarterback would tell you being out there on the field, you just learn more things than you do sitting on the sideline. So when that happens for Bo, you know, Sean will make that decision. I think experience is the best teacher.”

Speaking in Denver on Wednesday night, Manning received the Mizel Institute’s Community Enrichment Award.

“I’m not sure I’m completely worthy, but community service is something that’s always been important to me,” he said.

The Broncos continue their offseason work at team headquarters and will hold their mandatory mini-camp this June.

