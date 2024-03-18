Peterson: Why Iowa State can reach Final Four in our 2024 March Madness predictions

AMES − Let’s not bury the lead: Iowa State men's basketball legitimately can reach the Final Four, and yes I know the Cyclones are in the toughest NCAA Tournament regional.

I’m not saying that as an emotional response from Saturday night’s dismantling of top-ranked Houston in the Big 12 Tournament championship game – a game in which the Cyclones’ unrelenting defense was at its finest.

More: Iowa State's March Madness bracket opponent is South Dakota St. to open 2024 NCAA Tournament

This team has found a way to improve upon the high level with which it’s been playing all season. Keshon Gilbert, the Big 12 tourney’s Most Outstanding Player, and mismatch freshman Milan Momcilovic are playing their best ball, as are others.

So of course coach T.J. Otzelberger’s team can make another NCAA Tournament run that starts Thursday against South Dakota State, where he once coached. The Cyclones advanced to the Sweet 16 a season after the program he inherited went 2-22.

Iowa State's Tre king (left) and Curtis Jones are ready for the season's next challenge.

That team's identity was lockdown defense. This team, which went 27-7 over the long season, features the same trait. As the cliché goes, defense travels, so in that aspect Iowa State has a wonderful opportunity to have an extended tournament run.

How far? That always depends on matchups and the refs – for the Cyclones, the more physical play allowed, the better.

Let’s look a bit more in-depth about what the future could hold for maybe the best men’s basketball team in Iowa State history.

More: Game time set for Iowa State vs. South Dakota State in 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

Why Iowa State can reach the Elite Eight

REASON NO. 1: Its defense is nearly impossible to consistently crack

Many top programs have promoted “40 minutes of hell” to describe defense. West Virginia under Bob Huggins, and Arkansas under Nolan Richardson come to mind. Let’s just call Otzelberger’s mantra demanding, overwhelming, suffocating and so unforgiving that coaches call emergency timeouts and players are forced into shooting off-balance, long shots just to beat the shot clock.

“You can’t simulate their defensive intensity,” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said after a Cyclones 58-45 victory in Ames. “You can watch it on tape, but you’ve just got to have some toughness with it. They have physical guards, too. Tamin Lipsey, he’s put together; I think he’s 200 pounds. Keshon Gilbert is put together.

“(Rob Jones) is out there heating up ball screens. They’re very good defensively.”

More: Peterson: Iowa State put the college basketball world on notice in Big 12 Tournament

Will it work against the No. 15 seed Jackrabbits? Because you know darn sure coach Eric Henderson, a former Otzelberger assistant, knows what’s coming.

And then there’s Washington State and Drake hanging out for a second-round opponent.

“The defensive schemes Iowa State employs, and we’ve seen it all three years with T.J.’s team ... this year they’re at an elite level,” said ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla. “They’re elite because they have an incredible connection of athleticism and toughness.”

Iowa State jumped to No. 1 nationally in defensive efficiency after Saturday night's victory against Houston, according to the Ken Pom ratings.

“They get the game the way they want it,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “They want physical. They get physical.”

REASON NO. 2: The Cyclones faced some of the best competition in the nation

That’d be the Big 12 that, from top to bottom, is the nation’s best college basketball conference. The smackdown of Houston in the Big 12 Tournament sent a national message, emphasizing to the college basketball world that the Cyclones are for real – especially considering Otzelberger’s team handed the top-seeded Cougars half of their four losses.

Beating Baylor 76-62 in the conference tournament’s semifinal round was equally impressive.

Otzelberger’s team has faced defensive pressure. It has faced long-range shooters. Nothing it sees in the tournament will be a surprise.

“Everyone and everything we’ve played against over the course of the season has prepared us for the NCAA Tournament,” post player Rob Jones said. “Nothing we see will be new.”

Iowa State's TJ Otzelberger hoisted the Big 12 trophy. He can hold up another in a few weeks.

The Cyclones have beaten five teams that are among the top 20 most efficient offenses – Houston, Baylor, BYU, Iowa and Texas. They’ve also defeated four with defensive efficiency statistics in the top 20 – Houston, Kansas, UCF and Cincinnati.

“Now that we are in the tournament, it’s a whole new ballgame for everybody,” Tre King said. “The one advantage we have in having a different leading scorer every game is that other teams don’t know who to really key in on. It can really be anybody every given night.”

Why Iowa State won’t reach the Final Four

REASON NO. 1: Iowa State is in one heck of a tough bracket

Don’t scoff at a 15 vs. a No. 2. We’ve seen what can happen with that matchup. And the fact that it’s Otzelberger’s former team?

Drake has future NBAer Tucker DeVries. Washington State is No. 42 by Ken Pom, with a solid defensive efficiency rating.

If Iowa State is fortunate on the first weekend, then third-seeded Illinois and No. 6 seed BYU could be second weekend opponents. The Cyclones split with BYU, while the Illini are No. 10 in Ken Pom, with a No. 3 offensive efficiency, but there’s more: Overall No. 1 seed and defending champion UConn also is in the East Regional. And let’s not gloss over two other 2023 Final Four participants in the East – Florida Atlantic and national runner-up San Diego State.

And if that’s not enough, the regional includes tough-as-heck fourth-seeded Auburn, with Bruce Pearl at the controls.

REASON NO. 2: Taking away playmakers takes Cyclones out of their comfort zone

If opponent perimeter players are tall, athletic and play in-your-face defense, that’s usually made life tough for Iowa State – primarily playmakers Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert. They initiate the offense. They get the ball to teammates in optimal shooting situations.

If they’re not allowed to do that adequately, that generally disrupts the offense.

Often, Gilbert and Lipsey drive the ball against aggressive defenders. Sometimes those initiatives result in free throw opportunities, quick passes for open looks on the wings – and sometimes turnovers when guards find themselves out of control.

Both, along with Curtis Jones, are playing at very high levels right now. The trio combined for 102 points on 30-of-72 shooting, 35 assists and 23 steals in the conference tournament. The Cyclones cannot survive all three having simultaneous bad games.

REASON NO. 3: The Cyclones always play hard and with as much defensive toughness as anyone. Sometimes they struggle making shots.

Look at the Big 12 losses, only one of which was by more than eight points. In each loss, one aspect of the shooting went haywire:

Against Kansas State, it was 5-of-17 three-point shooting; 23-of-57 field-goal shooting against Houston, 5-of-14 from deep against Baylor, 4-of-14 from three-point range against BYU, and 3-of-16 beyond the arc against Oklahoma.

That’s a scoring vulnerability that most times has been offset with multiple scorers countering an off game from a teammate.

Often, that starts with not generating points off fastbreaks – like the regular-season finale at Kansas State. In that game the Cyclones generated just 11 points off Wildcats turnovers.

“We have a high standard for our guys in being able to generate points off our defense,” Otzelberger said. “That’s who we are.”

The three fewest points off turnovers came in losses against Kansas State, Houston and BYU.

Translated: A smooth-running defense leads to an efficient offense.

“We get in stretches where we force things – take bad shots,” Tamin Lipsey said.

March Madness Final Four prediction: Iowa State faces the toughest challenge

I go back to the Cyclones’ domination of Houston in the Big 12’s title game. If Iowa State can knock off the top-ranked, top-seeded Cougars, then Otzelberger’s team can beat anyone. That’s especially the case if the opponent hasn’t experienced the trapping, quick-handed, relentless, ball-retrieving, turnover-causing defensive disruption the Cyclones can inflict.

“When we’re on our game, we can go all the way,” Rob Jones said.

Iowa State’s A-game includes lockdown defense and adequate three-point shooting. That’s a rare combination in college basketball that can be overwhelming when you’ve got a 6-foot-8 player who’s as adept swishing long, transition three-point shots as he is in the mid-range.

That’d be Milan Momcilovic, who answered a 4-for-40 three-point shooting drought during a tough late nine-game stretch with a combined 7-of-14 against Baylor and Houston in the Big 12 Tournament.

When the nation’s best defense also shoots lights-out, that’s a very tough combination to beat.

PREDICTION: Iowa State survives the toughest of the four regionals, to join Arizona, Houston and Purdue in Glendale, Ariz., in the Final Four.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 52nd year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State in Final Four in March Madness predictions 2024. Here’s why