Peterson: There's time for Iowa State to regain its groove before the Big 12 Tournament

We overreact. It’s one of our specialties. Everyone does it occasionally – especially when a very good sports team goes through an untimely mini-stretch of unsightly games.

Concern about an Iowa State men’s basketball team that hasn’t exactly played its best during the last few games is real. The shooting hasn’t been good. Lockdown defense has sporadically fallen off. Key players have been AWOL during important moments.

For the Cyclones, it’s a concerning trend. Good news is, there's adequate time to work on things before Thursday’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal game against Kansas State or Texas at the Big 12 Conference Tournament in Kansas City.

Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic is one of many Cyclones who must play better now that we're into the postseason.

My guess is that coach T.J. Otzelberger addressed those issues and maybe more in the locker room immediately after Saturday’s troubling loss at Kansas State.

I’m guessing he made his points very clear. This is no time to spoil what’s been one of the best seasons in Iowa State history. And yes, that’s what it’s been, despite recent games that haven’t lived up to the resume.

I asked The Des Moines Register’s Iowa State text group for their thoughts as the Cyclones head into a tournament during which they can regain some of the mojo they’ve lost.

Text group: That clunker should help refocus all of them in practice

Peterson: You’d think, right? I’m pretty sure T.J. got their attention very soon after the game. He even singled out Milan Momcilovic specifically during the postgame, which he doesn’t often do.

"He’s one of the best freshmen, if not the best freshman, in this league," Otzelberger said. "Everybody knows it. And the other teams know it so he’s getting scouting-report defense and people trying to take things away from him. I couldn’t have more confidence in a freshman on our team.

"We’re going to hold him accountable as we move forward to do the things he’s put the work in on because it’s far below his standard. I couldn’t believe in him more, obviously, evidenced by up to this point he leads us in minutes played.

"He’s going to continue to do the work and he’s going to step up for us come Thursday."

Momcilovic’s trending arrow has pointed downward recently. He’s shooing 32.4% in the last five games, during which he’s scored 10 points or more just once. He’s 1-for-8 from 3-point range his last three games. Saturday marked the first time in the freshman's career he was held scoreless.

A very good three-point shooter (especially his step-back move) earlier, he’s now passing instead of shooting when getting the ball beyond the arc. Let er rip, young man. They’ll start falling again sometime.

Text group: Reminds me of Larry Eustachy’s 2001 team that won the Big 12 Conference, was a No. 2 seed at NCAAs, and lost in the first round

Peterson: I covered that 58-57 loss against 15-seed Hampton in Boise, Idaho. That team was of out gas before becoming just the fourth second-seeded team to lose against a No. 15 team in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

"Our team has been spent for a long time," Eustachy said after the game. "I couldn't get through to them what it took to get it done."

That defensive-minded team was one-and-done (against Baylor) in the Big 12 Tournament, then done after just one NCAA Tournament game.

Eustachy admitted his guys were tired. I haven’t heard that from Otzelberger. Everyone at this time of the season is a bit tuckered out – especially if your identity is defense.

Otzelberger has used a nine-player rotation at times. The 2001 team was mostly an eight-player rotation.

Text group: I am worried. Tamin Lipsey has not been the same since his injury.

Peterson: Except for the most recent BYU game, Lipsey hasn’t played up to the high bar that he set. Whether that has anything to do with the January shoulder sprain, I really doubt it.

He’s had just four assists the past four games, but that’s been at least somewhat a product of teammates not turning passes into baskets. He’s also had seven turnovers during the span.

A first-team All-Big 12 selection by the coaches, the sophomore has been a focus of defenses. The free-throw lane becomes crowded when he dribbles to the hoop, making it tough to find an opponent on the perimeter. And when he does successfully make the pass, perimeter shots have been missed.

Make some early-game shots, don’t get crazy with the ball (like a few players have done) – and see how that works.

Also beneficial would be the 6-foot-8 Momcilovic returning to the mismatch that he was before opponents started making him a focal point of their defense.

Text group: This isn’t about the K-State game, but I’m curious, where did coaches pick Houston to finish?

Peterson: This question, I’m pretty sure, insinuates Otzelberger, not Houston’s Kelvin Sampson, should have won the coach of the year award.

Here’s how the coaches predicted the league: Kansas, Houston, Texas, Baylor, TCU, Kansas State, Iowa State (seventh), Texas Tech, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, BYU and UCF.

Here’s how the league officially finished: Houston, Iowa State (second), Baylor, Texas Tech, BYU, Kansas, Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Cincinnati, UCF, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

You're free to draw your own conclusions.

Text group: Will anyone be added to the postseason rotation?

Peterson: Demarion Watson didn’t play in the second half against Kansas State. He was in concussion protocol, Otzelberger said, and there was no immediate timetable for his return.

Even with that, the rotation won’t include anyone new, which leads to what’s become a recurring question among fans:

What’s the status of Omaha Biliew?

No change. Sometimes it takes a while to transition from high school ball to college.

Text group: I have confidence the team will play better. My only worry is the NCAA Tournament if the referees won't let us play our tough, tenacious defense.

Peterson: That’s always a concern. The NCAA Tournament is about matchups – with opponents and refs.

First things first. Kansas City barbecue awaits.

