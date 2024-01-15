Peterson: Iowa State-BYU basketball history includes finger-wagging excitement

Let’s revisit the last time Iowa State played a men’s basketball game at BYU’s Marriott Center, where the Cyclones play at 8 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+).

The year was 2013. The coach was Fred Hoiberg. The outcome was a 90-88 thriller won by the Cyclones. In that game:

Star Cyclone Melvin Ejim showed the boisterous BYU crowd who was No. 1 (with his middle finger) while walking to the bench with that obnoxious left-right-left-right chant echoing in the background, after fouling out with 1:42 left and 21 points in the box score.

Little-used Daniel Edozie blocked BYU star Tyler Haws’ free-throw-lane jumper with 5 seconds to play.

Iowa State's DeAndre Kane was ejected with 3:29 left after officials reviewed a foul they deemed to be too flagrant.

Iowa State entered Monday after Hilton Coliseum wins against No. 2 Houston on Tuesday and Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Saturday game was delayed 2 hours because of the Cowboys' travel problems.

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger Will lead his team against Big 12 newcomer BYU on Tuesday night in Provo, Utah.

Now Iowa State gets back on the road, where coach T.J. Otzelberger’s Cyclones have a 3-13 Big 12 away-from-Hilton record the past two-plus seasons, and where BYU is 59-11 at home the past four-plus seasons.

Welcome to the world of an Iowa State men’s basketball outfit that's looking like one of the better teams in the very rugged Big 12.

Yes, it’s early. It’s just three games into what will be a torturous 18-game conference schedule.

And yes, Otzelberger’s team is part of a conference in which last place can defeat first place at the flick of a bad pass, a few missed shots, and a lack of attention to defense.

But so far, things are going about as well as can be expected, a 19% conference three-point shooting percentage notwithstanding.

What’s The Des Moines Register’s Iowa State text group say about the Cyclones’ 2-1 start that includes a victory against second-ranked Houston?

Otz is keeping his players fresh through substitution. Their defense is feeding their offense. That complete-game mindset should take them a long way.

I went back to the three Big 12 play-by-plays, looking for substitution trends. Interestingly, Curtis Jones has been the first player off the bench in each. Against Oklahoma, he replaced Tre King, as T.J. went with four guards. Against Houston, he subbed for Tamin Lipsey, and he replaced Keshon Gilbert against Oklahoma State. This team has many interchangeable parts, and I especially like the possibilities 6-foot-9 Hason Ward and 6-7 Demarion Watson bring.

The successful subbing this early season has been to add a guard, add a big, and for giving everyone breathers, which leads to the second part of your comment.

Playing the relentless defense the Cyclones play requires fresh legs and bodies. So far, this team has nice depth - sometimes nine-deep, depending on the opponent.

How this relates to the BYU game: “It’s a long road trip to a different time zone,” Otzelberger said after Saturday night’s victory against Oklahoma State. “It’s a tough place to play on the road. We’re going to have to be very mentally tough … and know that you need to respond to adversity. It’s going to be a challenge, but our guys are going to be up for the challenge.”

What is being done to improve three-point scoring?

Iowa State’s overall 35.0% three-point accuracy (111th nationally) is the best since Otzelberger has been the coach. It sometimes just looks otherwise - especially in conference-only statistics.

Saturday against Oklahoma State (3-for-11 from deep), there were some bad shots, including long launches with lots of time remaining on the shot clock. That’s a problem that I’m sure has been addressed.

The fix starts with repetition. We all know Tamin Lipsey spent the offseason shooting as many three-pointers as his arms and legs could withstand. He’s making 37.9% (after making just 20% last season). Milan Momcilovic is 41.3%, and Curtis Jones 32.9%. I’m sure the staff would like to get Keshon Gilbert (24.3%) going, too.

Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey hopes improved three-point shooting continues Tuesday at BYU.

There’s no way on our snowy, ice-covered Earth that T.J. will tell anyone to stop shooting. Never will he handcuff his guys like that.

How this relates to BYU: Cougar conference opponents are shooting 34% from three-point range, 11th in the Big 12. While Iowa State’s 19.6% three-point shooting is dead-last among the conference’s 14 teams, Tuesday night be an opportunity to improve that a bit.

Can Iowa State keep up its great defense while the offense hasn’t been the greatest?

Of course. Defense is about hustle, intensity, toughness and focus. The Cyclones have all four – and they’ve got it among everyone who’s in the rotation. That’s been the identity of Otzelberger’s past two teams, and it’s certainly the same with his third. The Cyclones are No. 2 on the Ken Pom adjusted defense – behind Houston. That’s impressive. They’re 63rd in adjusted offense, not as impressive.

How this pertains to the BYU game: The Cougars average just three points more than Iowa State against Big 12 opponents. BYU’s shooting percentage isn’t great, at 40.2. Still, the Cyclones can’t take anything for granted. They know they must bring A-games, and especially for a 1,200-mile (one way) game. And for what it’s worth: BYU averages a Big 12-best 10 three-point baskets a game. Trevin Knell, a 6-foot-5 junior, averages 5.3 three-point baskets a game, so it’s obvious who gets the Cyclones’ defensive attention.

