Peterson: Iowa State basketball's gutsy performance at Baylor falls just short

WACO, Texas – The stars aligned for No. 11 Iowa State basketball not long into Saturday night’s game at No. 18 Baylor.

Texas Tech lost against Cincinnati, meaning that the Cyclones (for a while) stood alone atop the Big 12 Conference.

And shortly after Baylor coach Scott Drew was ejected after getting his second technical foul – all heck broke out. Primarily, the Cyclones went on a 19-0 run, led 61-54 and first place looked to be something that would become reality.

In the end, however, Baylor recovered and won 70-68 before a lively crowd at the new Foster Pavillion after a 3-pointer from Milan Momcilovic at the horn was ruled no good.

"I wasn't sure," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said about the last-second shot. "I know at 1.2 seconds, I know you've got to get it out quick. I felt we had time. It’s a bang-bang play.

"You don’t know if the clock started at the right time, or whatever. It seems like everything lined up, and we were just a tenth of a second or whatever late."

Baylor athletics director Mack Rhoades didn't mince words about the officiating.

"Tonight was an embarrassment for this league," he told reporters. "We have the best basketball league in the country, and the officiating tonight did not match it. Period. End of story.

"This league needs to get better when we think about our officiating. This particular crew, tonight, did not match the level of this game. That shouldn’t happen in this league."

Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic (22) does not get the final shot off in time as the Baylor Bears defeat the Cyclones, 70-68, on Saturday.

The way this league is going, a first-place team can lose at any time and on anyone’s court. It’s been like that for weeks, and it’ll be like that until the regular season is over.

In other words, Iowa State’s loss on Saturday night isn’t anything to get all worked up about. It was on the road. It was against a ranked team. Stuff like that happens, some even feel expected.

Not expected, however, was the way Otzelberger’s team shot the ball, specifically from deep. Expected, was the way his guys fought back to make a game of it, after trailing by 14 points early in the second half, and by 13 with 13 minutes left.

Just think of the outcome if they’d shot the ball well during a first half where they made just three of their eight 3-point shots.

Baylor made its first four shots from 3-point range. The Bears made three more before the halftime break.

The early-game tone was set. The fact that Iowa State didn’t handle Baylor’s zone was a real thing, too.

A game after Iowa State made 14 baskets from beyond the arc against Kansas at Hilton Coliseum, the Cyclones couldn’t find the net.

Meanwhile, Baylor wasn’t looking anything like the team that came into Saturday night’s game shooting 31.3% from 3-point range against Big 12 competition.

That’s why the Bears led. Iowa State rallying to lead late was a credit to never allowing a defeatist mindset to seep in.

Baylor led 68-64 on a traditional 3-point play, then Tamin Lipsey was fouled in the act of shooting with 1:55 to play. He missed the first free throw, made the second and that cut the Bears’ lead to 68-65.

Lipsey went to the line again, this time with 1:34 to play, with two more free throw opportunities. He made one, missed the other and it was 68-66 Baylor.

Refs, who were being harassed throughout after the Baylor coach was thrown out, went to the video to replay an out-of-bounds play. They ruled the ball to be Iowa State’s with 1:21 to play. ISU missed their next two shots.

But then, Lipsey tied the score at 68 with 10 seconds to play. Then Baylor scored with two seconds left. Iowa State missed a desperation shot at the game's horn, but refs conferred at the video replay.

Something was up. The clock started too early, so 1.2 seconds were put back on the clock

Iowa State had one more chance. Momcilovic's 3-point basket, albeit good, was ruled to have come after the clock expired. Security lined up behind Iowa State's bench as refs again went to the clock.

For the last 10 or so minutes, Iowa State played its best ball of the entire game.

"It was just hard work we put in," said Keshon Gilbert, who led Iowa State scoring with 24 points. "Everything started coming around for us. We always trusted in ourselves.

"We've got a group of guys that fight until the time is up. We came together and tried to finish as strong as we can."

Breaking down Iowa State’s early-game woes

Simply, the Cyclones had trouble around the basket early during Saturday night’s game. Iowa State was credited with three turnovers in the first 4 ½ minutes, however, its sloppiness in the paint made it seem like many more.

Not only was there careless ball-handling, but Iowa State missed repeated point-blank shots at the rim – largely because Baylor played very good defense when Iowa State sunk deep with the ball.

That resulted in the Cyclones missing five of their first six shots.

Tamin Lipsey’s night

The most astonishing Iowa State statistic was that the season-long leading scorer, Lipsey, didn’t even have a first-half shot. His first basket was a layup with 13:38 to play in the game.

Up next for the Cyclones

Iowa State's Texas two-step of a road trip continues Tuesday at Texas. The Cyclones chartered to Waco, where they spent Friday and Saturday nights. They were slated to charter to Austin on Sunday.

Texas comes into the game after Saturday’s 77-66 victory at TCU. The Longhorns’ roster includes Tyrese Hunter, who averages 11.4 points.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 52nd year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

