Peterson: What the Green Bay Packers are getting in Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson Jr.

Anthony Johnson Jr. took one for the team after Iowa State’s 2021 football season.

He could have stayed at cornerback, but knowing there was a void at safety, he volunteered to change positions.

So, after four seasons as a Cyclones starting cornerback, Johnson finished his career in 2023 as a safety. It’s that versatility that helped "Ant," as his teammates called him, become an NFL Draft pick.

The Green Bay Packers selected Johnson in the seventh round Saturday afternoon. He was the 242nd overall pick.

“I was all-in from the get-go,” the two-time All-Big 12 first-team selection said. “Once I had the meeting with (Iowa State head coach Matt) Campbell, and I got some feedback from scouts − I’m like, ‘Man, I’m all the way in.'”

Former Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson works out for scouts at the Cyclones' Pro Day.

A quick learner, Johnson had six tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry through his first two games at safety.

“I pride myself on being able to play any position in the back end,” Johnson said. “It’s something they’re looking for, especially in today’s game.”

Positives

Would Johnson have been a draft choice if he stayed at corner? Probably, but expanding a resume never hurts.

“We had some growth opportunities at safety,” said Campbell. “We felt like from watching the video (of the 2021 season), we needed to be better at safety.”

The position switch just added another dimension to the Cyclones’ best defensive back, regardless of position.

“Physicality, elite tackles, the ability to play man-to-man coverage,” Campbell said. “I don’t know if there’s anybody that played as good as (Johnson) in terms of the collective whole on the defensive side of the football.”

Concerns

Playing five years in college, like Johnson did, is rare these days. That, coupled with still having much to learn as a safety, could be a bit concerning.

He had 54 college starts. His 4.54 40-yard dash at the combine was ninth among safeties. The NFL book on him says Johnson needs to hone his coverage focus.

Iowa State's Anthony Johnson Jr. made a seamless transition from cornerback to safety.

He’s still got work to do. It’s a matter of an NFL team putting time into someone who will be 24 during his rookie season.

Randy Peterson’s final thoughts

His position switch was so seamless that you’d have thought Johnson was a safety throughout his wonderful career.

He was very good against the run. He was better in coverage. He was a star on a defense that annually was among the nation’s best, and oh by the way he also played on special teams.

The position switch was a win-win – both for Johnson and the Cyclones.

“I really like him,” said ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. “He’s going to be a contributor; he might even be a starter.”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter @RandyPete

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: What the Packers are getting in Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson Jr.