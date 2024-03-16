Peterson: Baylor's Scott Drew says Iowa State basketball could be in for a long NCAA Tournament run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Win or lose, where Iowa State begins its NCAA Tournament grind was pretty much determined before Friday’s rousing 76-62 victory against Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament’s semifinal round.

Second seed. At Omaha. Game on Thursday. At a time to be determined.

Probably...

Nonetheless, advancing to Saturday’s 5 p.m., championship game against top-ranked and cinch No. 1 seed Houston was further proof that, at least in my mind, this is Iowa State’s best team in at least 20 years – and I know, you could argue that 2017 and 2019 were pretty dang good, too.

Larry Eustachy’s 2000-01 team won the Big 12’s regular-season title, went to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed, and if you don’t recall how that first-round game, in a Boise, Idaho regional, turned out – just know that at the time, Hampton became the fourth 15-seed to upset at No. 2.

That team won 25 overall games. This one sits at 26-7.

That team won 13 conference games. This one won 13 – in a conference that was much more competitive than the Big 12 was 23 years ago.

That team was built on defense. So is this one.

So regardless of Saturday’s title-game outcome, the resume isn’t changing. The Cyclones won’t drop to a 3-seed. They won’t rise to a No. 1. They’ll stay in the Omaha regional, which has been the thought for the last few weeks.

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger may be leading the Cyclones' best team since 2001.

“We just need to keep our focus on the next play that's in front of us,” Otzelberger said after Friday’s game. “We know when you play really good teams, you're going to have adversity. We practice, prepare for adversity so that we can hit it head-on. We know that there's going to be things that happen that go their way. There's going to be things that go our way.

“When something is not going our way, it's really critical that we get on to that next play, whether that's getting a stop, making a play for a teammate, blocking out -- our guys have done a great job with that.”

The takeaway from Friday night before another huge band of Cyclones fans that invaded the T-Mobile Center was that Iowa State regained its groove, meaning shots splashed through the net and defense was at a high level – a daily-double that could carry this team a ways next week and beyond.

Milan Momcilovic missed all five of his 3-point attempts during Thursday’s quarterfinal victory against Kansas State. He entered Friday’s game with just three deep-shot makes over the previous four games.

Against Baylor, the talented freshman scored the Cyclones’ first basket – a transition 3-pointer in the left corner. He did it again with 7:22 left to improve Iowa State’s lead to 62-47.

Yeah, his shot is back and just at the right time.

“I had some good, open opportunities,” said Momcilovic, who made half of his six 3-point attempts Friday. “Getting that confidence back was a big thing.”

Iowa State's 3-point shooting overall also improved, after making just 1-of-14 in the quarterfinal round. In Friday’s semis, not only were the Cyclones’ first three baskets – and shots – successful 3-pointers, they finished 10-for-20 from deep. That part of the game is back, too, with an asterisk that 3-point shooting accuracy never is a sure thing.

Curtis Jones, whose lengthy double-figure scoring streak ended with a six-point performance Thursday, scored 13 points against Baylor and looked to have every bit of the confidence he had while scoring double-digits in 14 consecutive games.

“I think I got some really good looks,” he said. “If I get looks like that, I think I’m going to make it every single time.

“We put a lot of work into our game. Even if we don’t hit some shots some nights, we feel it’ll come back. You’re not going to hit every shot.”

Passing around the basket was as crisp as it ever was, with Tamin Lipsey and Gilbert combining for 13 assists.

“These guys have great command of the game, whether it's a transition possession, whether it's running and executing something, or after a play just continuing to move the ball, or screen for one another.

“We've had a lot more poise playing later in possessions, not feeling rushed like we have to take certain shots.”

Gilbert is doing what he does best, which includes acrobatic baskets around the hoop. Thursday, he had six assists. Friday, he had seven while scoring 20 points. His 3-point make from the corner with 14:46 remaining was pretty much the game’s dagger.

How far can the Cyclones go? I asked Baylor coach Scott Drew, who led the 2021 Bears to the NCAA title.

“This year is more wide open than any year,” the veteran coach said. “They easily could win a national championship. I can say that for about 30 teams.

“The one thing they’re going to do is that defense will give them a chance every single night. When they operate like they did offensively, they’re really hard to beat.”

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 52nd year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, on X @RandyPete, and at DesMoinesRegister.com/CyclonesTexts

