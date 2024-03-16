Iowa State basketball beats Baylor, rolls into Big 12 Tournament championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When Curtis Jones’ deep 3-pointer found the bottom of the net to put Iowa State up 22 points, how the next 14 or so minutes unfolded suddenly became rather uninteresting.

Instead, the absolute cage fight awaiting the Cyclones – and college basketball – became much more intriguing to consider.

Eighth-ranked Iowa State, the 2-seed in the Big 12 Tournament, steamrolled No. 13 Baylor, 76-62, in the semifinals Friday to set up a monumental final at T-Mobile Center.

The Cyclones will meet top-ranked Houston on Saturday (5 p.m.) to determine both a season series winner between the two top-10 teams and the Big 12 Tournament champion.

It was the best and most complete performance for the Cyclones (26-7) in weeks, displaying the combination of elite defense and an offense capable of landing knockout blows when locked in.

"It felt like we were firing on all cylinders," Iowa State senior Tre King said.

Iowa State shot 45% from the floor while going 10 of 20 from 3-point range and turning it over just six times.

Keshon Gilbert had 20 points, seven assists and seven rebounds to lead the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey added 10 points, five rebounds and six assists. Curtis Jones had 13 points and Milan Momcilovic tallied 11.

Baylor shot 39% from the floor and turned it over 13 times.

The Cyclones began the weekend straddling the No. 2 and No. 3 seed lines in most NCAA Tournament projections, but by beating Kansas State and dismantling the Bears (23-10), Iowa State has put its best foot forward in landing the higher seed.

Knocking off Houston, presumably a lock as a No. 1 seed, would make the Cyclones’ standing to get a 2-seed even stronger.

However Saturday unfolds, though, the Cyclones look to have worked through whatever minor lull they experienced in the final weeks of the regular season when they showed signs of regression, especially offensively.

After two games in the building appropriately dubbed ‘Hilton South’ by the Iowa State fans that regularly invade it, the Cyclones have the look of a real Final Four threat.`

"We knew our best basketball was ahead of us and we know what we needed to do to get to our basketball," King said. "We knew also at the same time, we don’t want to peak early. We don’t want to be that team to hit our ceiling in January. We want to hit our ceiling in late February, early March.

"We did a great job focusing on the stuff we needed to work on. We’re really starting to hit our stride now."

Big 12 Tournament title game collision

After dominating this event in the previous decade, Iowa State will play for its first Big 12 Tournament title in five years.

The Cyclones won four of six of these tournaments from 2014-2019, with coach Fred Hoiberg going back-to-back in 2014 and 2015 and coach Steve Prohm winning in 2017 and 2019.

This, though, will likely be the Cyclones’ toughest title test.

Houston enters the game having been ranked No. 1 in the country since Feb. 26, and the Cougars have won 11 straight games. They’ve lost just once since losing back-to-back road games to Iowa State and TCU in early January.

"You know that everything is going to take your best effort," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said.

Coach Kelvin Sampson’s team has been steamrolling opponents, too. The Cougars beat Kansas by 30 in their regular-season finale, and they’ve won their two Big 12 Tournament games by a combined 38 points.

Iowa State did get the better of the Cougars back at Hilton Coliseum though, edging them out 57-53. Houston returned the favor last month with a 73-56 win at home.

"It’s going to be a battle," King said. "It’s going to be a grudge match between the two of us."

The game also presents an interesting situation as neither team can likely do much to greatly improve their NCAA Tournament standing. It will, though, likely be an incredibly physical game between two of the country's most physical defenses.

So while a win will undoubtedly come at a physical cost without much of a resume boost, it's still a chance to cut down nets in a game pitting two of the country's best teams against each other.

"It’s a huge opportunity," Otzelberger said. "The amount of pride we have in our program and that we work for every single day – you have an opportunity like hits in front of us to win a championship? Man, that’s what we do this for. To win championships.

"To have a chance to do it against a team and a program we respect at the level we respect Houston and what they’ve accomplished this year – this game is a huge magnitude game. One that I know both teams are going to be up for, and we’re going to challenge our guys to be at our very best tomorrow night."

Demarion Watson sits

Iowa State was without Demarion Watson for the second-straight game as he remains in the concussion protocol.

His status remains day-to-day after receiving a blow to the head in Iowa State’s game last weekend at Kansas State.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball beats Baylor to make Big 12 championship game