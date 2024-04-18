Peterson: 4 things worth watching during the Iowa State football spring game

AMES – It’s just the spring game. I get that. A glorified practice with refs is what fans inside Jack Trice Stadium will see at 11 a.m., Saturday. Don’t be shocked if more 2024 opening-game starters watch from the sidelines than actually play during the scrimmage part of the open workout.

It’s the 15th of 15 spring practices the NCAA allows (one of the few rules it actually tries to enforce). In Iowa State’s case, considering starters return at most every position from a team that won six of nine Big 12 games last season, this spring has been about the depth chart.

We know Rocco Becht is the starting quarterback, but what’s going on behind him? We figure Abu Sama will be the starting running back on Aug. 31 when Iowa State opens the season against North Dakota, but we’ve heard guys behind him are pretty darn good, too.

Who replaces cornerback T.J. Tampa, who will be selected next week in the NFL Draft? Whoever it is (Darien Porter or Jontez Williams?) will be fine. Multiple players played that position last season.

In other words, Matt Campbell’s ninth Cyclones team looks to be loaded with front-line talent – more so than the previous eight seasons. What does that mean going forward?

This is Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht's team. But Saturday could give fans a glimpse of what is happening behind him on the depth chart.

Nothing, because many of the 16 Big 12 teams have returning talent, and are expected to be good in 2024, too.

With that being the case, here are four storylines that fans could get a glimpse of Saturday.

What about all those players standing on the sidelines for Iowa State football?

Yes, players are injured, but to what extent?

We know linebacker Carson Willich is out for 2024 after undergoing ACL surgery. Beyond that?

“We are dinged up,” Campbell confirmed this week. “We’ve got (injuries to) ankles and shoulders, but the reality of it is we will get a really good work in Saturday. We’re not going to waste away an opportunity to evaluate our football team.”

He’s not going to risk additional injuries during a final practice, either. If a significant player has even the hint of something wrong – missing one workout won’t be a deal-breaker.

Campbell can put his top 22 players against anyone in the Big 12. After that is a bit iffy at some positions.

Who will backup Rocco Becht for Iowa State football?

While many may think this could be the biggest story of the day – it really isn’t. It’s just spring. There will be no overriding stories of the day – unless it’s something bad, of course.

We know Becht is the No. 1 quarterback, and we’re fairly sure J.J. Kohl is next, and then it’s January enrollee freshman recruit Connor Moberly.

“It’ll be fun to watch those guys Saturday,” Campbell said this week. “They can continue to grow.”

How much has Kohl improved during the offseason – and what it might mean to his Cyclones future?

We could get a glimpse.

Iowa State running back Abu Sama is expected to play in Saturday's 11 a.m., spring game at Jack Trice Stadium. The former Southeast Polk star had a stellar season as a freshman in 2023.

Has he improved enough to push Becht for 2024 playing time? We all know how much Becht improved between his true freshman and redshirt freshman seasons. Who says Kohl isn’t improving at the same rate?

Given Iowa State’s propensity to play close games, there have not been many opportunities for backup quarterbacks to see action. That could be the case again this season. It’s nothing against whoever has been No. 2. It’s been about the scoreboard.

My hunch for Saturday is that Becht plays no more than two series, then Kohl and Moberly (assuming they’re healthy) share however many plays remain.

“Saturday is huge for those guys,” Campbell said. “They get an opportunity in front of our crowd to be put in a situation of 'How do we manage the offense?' How do you manage the excitement and energy that comes with people sitting in the crowd?

That's different than in practice.”

Offensive line improvement has seemed to continue this spring for Iowa State

Iowa State’s entire starting offensive line returns. That’s 90 starts among them. There’s no excuse not to be improved.

I have no clue who’s playing Saturday, and I’m not even sure Campbell knew when we chatted Monday. Therefore, let’s fast forward to the season – when (from left to right) James Neal, Jarrod Hufford, Jim Bonifas, Brendan Black and Tyler Miller should be a very good and experienced starting point.

“I think Ryan would tell you that he's really excited about what that group looks like,” Campbell said, referring to second-season offensive line coach Ryan Clanton. “We're a totally different, physical-looking football team than we were a year ago. I think that's huge for our football program . . . to grow forward.”

If you’re looking for a lineman to watch, I suggest 6-foot-5, 230-pound center Dylan Barrett, a Wisconsin transfer. Barrett was a Badgers’ depth-chart player – at both guard and center. Clanton, like most line coaches, likes that kind of position versatility.

As a Cyclone, Bennett is expected to provide competition for Bonifas, who rarely missed a play while starting all 13 games last season.

“We have guys playing multiple positions,” Clanton said a couple weeks ago. “We have guys playing with confidence. We have a group in the O-line room that loves and respects each other.”

Miller, for example, played left tackle in 2022, then switched to right tackle last season. I’m assuming he’ll play at least a few series Saturday, likely on the right side.

Why do I assume he’ll play? He was available for interviews last week, that’s why. Injured players usually are off-limits to the media.

Who’s replacing field-goal guy Chase Contreraz for Iowa State football?

From my highly unscientific research, right now, it sounds like former Dubuque Senior star Kyle Konrardy has had a solid-to-good spring.

Don’t jump to the conclusion the redshirt freshman is another Contreraz; he hasn’t even kicked in a game yet, plus, the kicker he may be replacing was pretty good.

Contreraz made seven field goals of 45 or more yards while going 21-for-26 regardless of distance. He broke the school record for field goals made (21). His 12 consecutive field goals marked the third-longest streak in school history.

He was good, and so was Konrardy, who made eight of his 10 tries as a high school senior, with a long of 52 yards. He was 22 of 23 in the PAT department.

Again, he’s not kicked in a game since high school.

And again -- how much the aforementioned players participate Saturday is a gigantic crap shoot.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 52nd year writing sports for the Des Moines Register.

