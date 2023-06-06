Peter Schrager makes bold choice for Chiefs’ breakout wide receiver

Kansas City Chiefs WR Justyn Ross has an unstoppable train of hype surrounding him this offseason. It’s so prevalent within Chiefs Kingdom, that his name is now picking up steam at the national media level.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Good Morning Football’s Peter Schrager recently revealed his top-5 breakout wide receiver candidates for the 2023 NFL season. Ross came in at No. 5 on his list.

“Number five is Justyn Ross,” Schrager said. “I’ve got practice footage of No. 8 Justyn Ross making a play. Ross was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Clemson a couple of years ago. He had the injury and yet everyone has spoken about Justyn Ross for two years in Kansas City circles. Like, ‘Just wait until we get Ross on the field.’ This was the one play you saw last week and it was from the Chiefs’ (Twitter) account and you were like, ‘Ah! He’s coming! It’s Justyn Ross time.'”

The aforementioned practice footage shows Ross beating second-year CB Nazeeh Johnson on a deep route in team drills. There seems to be a good blend of internal excitement from the team and hype for the fans with Ross — who spent last season on injured reserve following surgery to repair a foot injury after signing with K.C. as an undrafted free agent.

There’s some legitimate concern about his ability to stay healthy and on the field long-term. However, should he stay on the field, opportunity is an area that Schrager thinks could benefit Ross.

Advertisement

“When you look at this roster at the wide receiver position, they lost JuJu (Smith-Schuster), they lost (Mecole) Hardman. In years past they lost other players,” Schrager said. “Who is going to step up? (Marquez) Valdes-Scantling was the guy against the Bengals. (Kadarius) Toney was awesome in the Super Bowl. (Justin) Watson, we know his name. You’ve got the second-round pick (Rashee) Rice. You got (Skyy) Moore last year. Richie James from the Giants. Justyn Ross just might be a guy to watch.”

At the same time, he recognized just how bold this claim is. Ross is a virtual unknown in the NFL, which would make a breakout all the more exciting.

“He’s never played in an NFL regular season game,” Schrager said. “He was not drafted. When you talk about breakout players, guys who are not getting buzz nationally, but may be getting buzz locally. And (they) could be a player like, ‘Where did this guy come from?’ Justyn Ross.”

More News!

Chiefs WR Richie James named NFL's most reliable pass catcher of 2022 Chiefs kick off final week of OTAs on Tuesday Chiefs theme night is coming to Royals' Kauffman Stadium

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire