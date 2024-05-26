Peter Malnati breaks down over Grayson Murray’s death: ‘I spent the last two days with him’

Peter Malnati broke down in tears while discussing Grayson Murray's death on Saturday, 25 May, after being paired with him in the first and second rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The two-time PGA Tour winner, 30, died on Saturday morning according to the PGA Tour and his management team.

He had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial, citing an illness.

An overwhelmed Malnati said: "Losing him is really hard.

"I spent the last two days with him. And we get so worked up about a bad break here or a good break there."