Pete Crow-Armstrong makes stupendous catch vs. Rangers

Crow-Armstrong lays out for incredible catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong is already being hailed as one of the best defenders in all of minor-league baseball, and he brought his talents to the field in a big way during a Tuesday game against the Texas Rangers.

Manning center field in the seventh inning of the contest in Surprise, Crow-Armstrong got a tremendous break on a ball that was smoked into the right-center gap by Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran, and what happened next was poetry in motion:

Cubs broadcaster Pat Hughes called it the best catch he’s seen during spring training, and it’s hard to argue.

Crow-Armstrong has been ranked as one of the top outfield prospects in the game, with some scouts saying he could potentially be a five-tool player when he reaches the big leagues.

What’s more, MLB Pipeline called him the best defensive prospect in the game, and said that he could potentially win “multiple Gold Gloves” in a glowing profile earlier this year.

Crow-Armstrong was acquired by the Cubs in a 2021 trade that sent infielder Javier Baez to the New York Mets. Since then he has showcased his abilities in the field, at the plate and on the bases, with 16 home runs, 61 RBI’s and 32 stolen bases last season in stops at Myrtle Beach and South Bend.

So far this spring he has struggled a bit at the plate with a .154 average, but he does have three walks and four stolen bases to his credit.



