Pete Carroll coaches game with stitched-up face after getting doinked by a football

The Seattle Seahawks’ injury report for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints wasn’t limited to players, as the camera quickly showed head coach Pete Carroll sporting stitches on his nose.

The reason for the facial injury: Carroll had been hit in the face with a football during pregame.

Pete Carroll got hit in the face with a ball before today's game pic.twitter.com/iUTYSEBxDt — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 22, 2019

Thankfully, a well-placed camera captured the incident. The culprit was Seahawks rookie linebacker Cody Barton, who seemed to be throwing a ball to an assistant coach before Carroll ran in the way.

The Seahawks took Barton out of Utah in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. You have to figure his throwing arm was not a reason behind the selection.

Here is how Pete Carroll got hit pic.twitter.com/q7mJQvGD3O — Ⓜ️arcusD ▶️ (@_MarcusD3_) September 22, 2019

Let’s face it, if there was an NFL coach who would get hit in the face with a football, need stitches, then run out with his team without missing a beat, it was always going to be Pete Carroll.

Pete Carroll needed some medical attention before the Seahawks took on the Saints. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Fortunately for Barton, the rookie would later make up for his errant throw and then some.

Working on the punt team, Barton recovered a muffed punt to give the Seahawks a much-needed scoring opportunity. A tough day for Seattle remained tough. though, as the drive resulted only in a turnover on downs.

