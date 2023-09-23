Pete Carroll expects Panthers' offense to be "a little bit different" with Andy Dalton at quarterback

Earlier this week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll heaped praise on Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Now, Carroll’s team officially won’t have to face the first overall pick in the draft, who’s out with an ankle injury.

On Friday, Carroll was asked whether the replacement of Young with veteran Andy Dalton changes the defensive game plan.

“We’ve seen him and knew him well.” Carroll said of Dalton. "[We] respect him, [and] all that for all of the obvious reasons. It changed maybe somewhat, they were going to get more of a runner out of the young guy, playing out there. This will be a little bit different in that regard, but I’m sure they’re going to [have] the same offense. They’ve got a great style and scheme that they’re doing and I’m sure that they wouldn’t leave that.”

The Seahawks last saw Dalton a year ago. In his second game starting for the Saints, Dalton led New Orleans to a 39-32 win over the Seahawks. Before that, Carroll and company faced Dalton in the first game of the 2019 season. Although Seattle beat Cincinnati, 21-20, Dalton threw for 418 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Week 1 game at Seattle.

In 2015, Dalton and the Bengals beat the Seahawks, 27-24. in Cincinnati. Dalton had 331 passing yards. As a rookie in 2011, Dalton presided over a 34-12 win over the Seahawks in Seattle.

In all, Dalton is 3-1 against Carroll’s Seahawks. So, yes, they would be wise to respect what he can do against the Seattle defensive scheme that Carroll has deployed since he took over the team in 2010.