Pete Alonso’s big game, Mets' sixth-inning outburst leads to series victory over Cardinals

The Mets had one big inning and that’s all they needed to secure a series victory in St. Louis on Tuesday night. The Mets scored six of their seven runs in the fifth inning in their 7-5 win over the Cardinals.

Brandon Nimmo homered for the second straight game to jump-start the scoring in the frame. With the Mets trailing 3-0, the outfielder launched a three-run shot to center field field, his fifth long ball of the season. More good news for the Mets came when Pete Alonso stepped to the plate and lined a two-run, slump-busting double down the right-field line to give them a 5-3 lead. The first baseman later homered in the ninth to give the club some insurance.

Alonso had entered Tuesday with one hit in his last 30 at-bats and Tuesday’s big night was likely a big sigh of relief. JD Martinez capped off the scoring with a single up the middle to bring in Alonso.

Jose Butto was solid for the Mets, keeping them in the game while appearing to lack his best stuff. The right-hander tossed five innings, allowing three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out three. Butto’s ERA sits at 3.00 on the season.

Alonso’s homer in the ninth provided some cushion, but Adam Ottavino pitched into and out of a scary situation. After allowing a solo homer to make it a 7-5 game, the right-hander worked into a runners-on-first-and-second situation and the winning run at the plate and just one away. Ottavino pushed through and struck out Paul Goldschmidt and Alec Burleson for the final two outs to secure the victory.

Carlos Mendoza will hand the ball off to Jose Quintana for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. Cardinals ace Sonny Gray (0.89 ERA) will square off against the southpaw to try and salvage the series.