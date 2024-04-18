[Getty Images]

Former Premier League goalkeepers Shay Given and Paul Robinson agreed that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's gameplan played out perfectly for his side to progress to the Champions League semi finals.

"Manchester City had 67% possession in the game. They had 33 shots to Real Madrid's eight. It was such a one-sided game," ex-City player Given told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But, I said before a ball was kicked, I was here two years ago when Real Madrid were poor and City managed to throw it away in the second leg in Madrid for whatever reason.

"They've been the European champions multiple times. The history they have in this competition is unbelievable. Ancelotti walked off at full-time with both hands in his pockets - he's probably down there smoking a cigar and having glass of red wine in the away changing room. He's not bothered - he's so cool under huge pressure."

Former England international Robinson added: "City dominated possession but if you'd have given Carlo Ancelotti those stats before the game he'd have said, 'yeah, OK, that's how we're going to set up'.

"We've watched a perfectly executed gameplan from Real Madrid.

"They know they're not going to come to the Etihad and dominate possession and get in behind City numerous times. They're not going to create loads of chances. What they have is pace and a real threat on the counter-attack."

