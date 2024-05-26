Perez walks away unharmed from horrific Monaco GP crash

Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing walks back to the paddock after crashing out in the first lap of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco. Beata Zawrzel/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Sergio Perez of Red Bull will be relieved to have walked away unharmed from a horrific crash at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Mexican driver, who started 16th, was involved in a huge accident with the two Haas cars of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg immediately after the start of the race.

His Red Bull spun after being clipped by Magnussen and both were fired hard into the wall before banging back into Hülkenberg, who had nowhere to go. All drivers walked away unharmed.

Perez's car, meanwhile, was completely destroyed after the impact.

"I just got pushed into the wall and made contact with him. I trusted he was going to leave a space for me since I was there," Magnussen told broadcasters Sky Sport.

"You have to have a car width otherwise you leave the guy no option. It is unfortunate, a lot of cost for the team, a lot of work for the guys and a missed opportunity today."

The race was interrupted for some 45 minutes before a standing restart with home favourite Charles Leclerc of Ferrai on pole position.