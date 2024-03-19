Pennsylvania governor pushes for Pittsburgh to host the 2026 or 2027 NFL draft

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is pushing for Pittsburgh to host the NFL draft.

Shapiro wrote a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to say that the state and the Steel City are an ideal location for the draft.

“Pittsburgh has established itself as one of the most dynamic cities on the East Coast — and the birthplace of professional football,” Shapiro said. “Pittsburgh is the best choice in the country to host the NFL Draft.”

Shapiro said the draft and its surrounding activities would have 350,000 visitors and an impact on the Pittsburgh-area economy worth $100 million.

For half a century, the draft was always in New York City, and although the event's stature grew as a major television event, it was never seen as a big deal as an in-person fan experience. But in 2015 and 2016 the draft moved to Chicago and was accompanied by a major outdoor fan attraction, and since then it has been viewed by both the NFL and the host cities as major tourism event.

It has since taken place in Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas and Kansas City. This year's draft will be in Detroit and next year's will be in Green Bay.