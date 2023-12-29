Penn State's Anthony Poindexter puts ego aside to do what he does best [opinion]

Dec. 28—ATLANTA — Anthony Poindexter could be bitter about James Franklin overlooking him for the Penn State defensive coordinator job a second time.

He could be resentful towards Tom Allen, the former Indiana coach who Franklin hired to replace Manny Diaz earlier this month.

Poindexter is neither, which is no surprise to those who know the Nittany Lions' safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator.

"I don't have to be in charge," he said Thursday. "I don't have to be the guy. I already had those moments in my life. I just want to work with a really good organization and with really good people and win games.

"That's what Coach Franklin created here. He created that for me and my family. I just like to come to work, have a good time and coach football. That's just me."

Poindexter and analyst Robb Smith will call the defense when Penn State plays Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl Saturday at noon (TV-ESPN) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He has little or no ego, even though he has the credentials to have a rather large one.

He was a marvelous safety at Virginia, a two-time consensus All-American who was regarded as one of the fiercest hitters and competitors in college football. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020 shortly before he joined Penn State's staff.

Wednesday night, Poindexter visited the nearby Hall of Fame with the Lions traveling party and saw his display in person for the first time.

"It was kind of humbling," he said. "It was special that I got to do it with the team I'm coaching. Most people around me know I don't really talk about my career or my playing days. If the kids ask, I tell them. Most of them these days don't ask.

"Now if they went to the College Football Hall of Fame and clicked on the highlights, they probably thought, 'Oh, maybe he could play.' It was a special moment."

Penn State defensive tackle Dvon Ellies described seeing the display and watching Poindexter's career highlights as "surreal."

"The great thing about great players is that they never have to talk about themselves," Ellies said. "Everyone I've ever come in contact with who knew Coach Dex back then says he's definitely one of the greatest players who ever played. He was a special breed.

"When I walked into the Hall of Fame and watched how he played, how hard he played and the passion he played with, it was really special. It was a special moment to see your coach there."

It's been special for Poindexter to coach such terrific safeties with the Lions such as Jaquan Brisker and Ji'Ayir Brown, who are in the NFL, and KJ Winston and Jaylen Reed, the current starters.

He tries not to tinker with them. He seeks to allow their talent to flow. That philosophy has worked. In his three seasons on the staff, Penn State has been seventh, second and now eighth nationally in pass efficiency defense.

"I try to give them their freedom," he said. "They all have a certain skill that they do well. Play to that strength. That was the beauty of having Ji'Ayir Brown and Jaquan Brisker. They have some elite traits. I don't care how good a coach you are; you can't coach some of that stuff.

"To try to put harnesses on them because, 'Oh, you gotta look like me,' I never believed in that. When they feel like they're playing like they know how to play, you can get production out of them."

When Franklin named him and Smith as interim co-coordinators after Diaz left to become head coach at Duke, Poindexter didn't change a thing with the nation's top-ranked defense. Others might have tried to make their own mark.

"We want to try to keep everything consistent for our kids," he said. " We lost Coach Manny, but we had a blueprint that he had left for how we prepare our team and how we get our team ready to play. We've tried to stick to it as close as we could."

Poindexter also welcomed Allen, inviting him to speak up if he saw anything during bowl preparations.

"He's an excellent defensive coordinator and an excellent defensive mind," he said. "He's just a good person. I'm excited to work with him."

A couple weeks ago, Franklin described Poindexter as phenomenal, awesome and valuable before choosing Allen as his next defensive coordinator.

If Poindexter's feelings were bruised, he hasn't shown it.

"Look, I got into coaching to help kids," he said. "I have a passion for football. I really want to see kids experience what I experienced. If they can just feel some of those moments and I can help them feel some of those moments, that's all I really want."

Penn State's lucky to have him.