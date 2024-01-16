Penn State welcomes in Big Ten-leading Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday night

After losing to top-ranked Purdue on Saturday, 95-78, the Nittany Lions welcome in the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers to Happy Valley for a Tuesday night contest.

Penn State returns home looking to snap a two-game skid when they host Wisconsin Tuesday night inside the Bryce Jordan Center. The Badgers are one of the hottest teams in the country, having won six straight, and are first in the Big Ten with a 5-0 record. Led by sophomore guard AJ Storr and forward Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin is a deep and versatile team.

The stats show that Penn State and Wisconsin are ranked 9th and 10th in Big Ten scoring, respectively. The Badgers aren’t known for their offensive prowess but are one of the top 50 defensive teams in the nation and top-3 in the conference, only allowing 65.4 points per game. Wisconsin turns the ball only 9.8 times a game, meaning a matchup with the steal-savvy Penn State defense will be something to watch out for.

Offensively, the game should be a low-scoring affair, considering the new middling offensives. The Nittany Lions will need production from both Ace Baldwin Jr. and Kanye Clary to have big games if they want to knock off the Badgers. With the second most three-pointers taken in the Big Ten but one of the worst percentages (29.9%), Penn State needs one good shooting night to have a chance at a big-time upset.

The rebounding battle will be an important factor Tuesday night as both teams aren’t terrific rebounding teams, but in a tight and low-scoring game, limiting the opponent’s extra possessions and gaining a few on the offensive end can make all the difference.

The Penn State defense must contain junior sharpshooter Max Klesmit, who shoots 37% from three and is coming off a 24-point outing against Northwestern on Saturday, including 5-7 from 3-point range.

If Penn State plays its best, it might be the best opportunity for a statement win after failing to match the level of Purdue.

The Nittany Lions and Badgers will tip off at 6 p.m. from the Bryce Jordan Center, with the game being televised on the Big Ten Network.

Follow Charlie Strella on Twitter, Threads, and Instagram.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire