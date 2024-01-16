Penn State vs. Wisconsin men’s basketball: How to watch on TV and live stream on Tuesday

Penn State is looking for a big-time rebound at home on Tuesday night. After getting blown out on the road by Purdue, Penn State hosts Big Ten-leading Wisconsin for another massive test for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State has had far more success at home in the Bryce Jordan Center compared to on the road, but the Nittany Lions did lose their last home game in Big Ten play against Northwestern last week. Penn State has fallen to 2-4 in Big Ten play while the Badgers have yet to lose a game (5-0).

Kanye Clary leads Penn State with 18.6 points per game this season as he continues to take a major jump forward in his career. AJ Storr will set the pace for the Wisconsin offense with an average of 14.8 ppg coming into the game on Tuesday.

Here is how to catch Tuesday night’s Big Ten contest from the Bryce Jordan Center between Penn State and Wisconsin.

Penn State vs. Wisconsin Men’s Basketball

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire