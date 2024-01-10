Penn State vs. Northwestern men’s basketball: How to watch on TV and live stream on Wednesday

Coming off a big conference win in Philadelphia, Penn State returns home to the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday night. The Nittany Lions are looking for back-to-back Big Ten wins and a second straight home Big Ten win when they host Northwestern.

Penn State is 2-2 in Big Ten play with wins over Ohio State and Michigan and losses to Maryland and Michigan State. Penn State has won five straight meetings against the Wildcats, who will come to Penn State with a record of 11-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Northwestern is coming off a victory over Michigan State on Sunday night and their other Big Ten win was an overtime upset over Purdue.

These Wildcats are not a pushover, that’s for sure. Boo Buie continues to be one of the best players in the Big Ten with an average of 18.1 points per game and 4.9 assists per game. The Wildcats have three other players averaging double-digit points per game; Brooks Barmnhizer (13.2 ppg), Ryan Langborg (12.1 ppg), and Ty Berry (11.8 ppg).

Penn State continues to be led by the combo of Kanye Clary (18.4 ppg) and Ace Baldwin Jr. (13.6 ppg, 2.5 steals per game.

Penn State is 8-1 at home in the Bryce Jordan Center this season with the only loss coming in an ugly performance against Bucknell.

Here is when and how to watch tonight’s basketball game in State College.

Penn State vs. Northwestern Men’s Basketball

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

