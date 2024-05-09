Penn State receives commitment from Class of 2025 TE Matt Henderson

Penn State’s Class of 2025 picked up a new commitment on Wednesday evening when tight end Matt Henderson, of Virginia, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. Henderson shared his commitment announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I want to give my sincere appreciation to all the amazing people who have made me into the person and player I am today, including my parents, family, friends and coaches, along with a great community behind me,” Henderson said in his commitment announcement. “Without their guidance and efforts, I wouldn’t be able to achieve my dreams doing what I love. I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Penn State University.”

Henderson is an unrated recruit in the Class of 2025, so he has flown a bit under the radar compared to other commitments in Penn State’s current Class of 2025 lineup. Henderson chose Penn State over offers from Big Ten schools Michigan State and Maryland and a few in-state offers from Virginia Tech, James Madison, and Old Dominion. He also had an offer from Ivy League schools Harvard and Yale.

Henderson received an offer from Penn State in late April, around the time he also received offers from Maryland and Virginia Tech. The 6′-5″ 210-pound tight end has an official visit to Michigan State scheduled in June. Whether that trip still happens is unknown.

Penn State also has a commitment from Brady O’Hara, a three-star tight end from Pittsburgh, in the current recruiting class. The Class of 2024 just added five-star Luke Reynolds.

Henderson is the 13th member of Penn State’s Class of 2025, which currently is ranked no. 9 in the nation for the recruiting cycle by 247Sports. Penn State’s recruiting class ranks third among Big Ten schools behind only Ohio State and incoming member USC.

