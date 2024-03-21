Penn State forward Demetrius Lilley the latest to jump in transfer portal

Penn State saw a fourth member of the 2023-24 men’s basketball roster jump into the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Forward Demetrius Lilley was the latest player from the team to enter his name in the NCAA’s database as he explores his options for his basketball future.

Lilley appeared in 20 games for Penn State last season off the bench. He averaged 2.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in a little under 10 minutes per game this past season. He did get slowed down by a back injury in the later portion of the season.

Lilley will have two years of eligibility remaining. The Philadelphia area native was a three-star recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2022 under former head coach Micah Shrewsberry. Only one player recruited by Shrewsberry remains on the roster; guard Jameel Brown.

Lilley’s jump to the transfer portal follows similar moves by guard Kanye Clary (who was dismissed from the team late in the season), forward Favour Aire, and guard Bragi Gudmundsson.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire