What is Penn State football's ST1X C1TY, and who lives there? Hint: LaVar Arrington knows

LaVar Arrington knew he wanted to be different upon joining the Penn State football program, had to be.

Everyone watched as the nation's top recruit heading into the 1997 season auditioned at safety, dwarfing the other defensive backs (He was a 6-foot-3, 230-pound freshman). He could have tried running back.

But he wanted to play the most famous position at the school, — linebacker — and wanted to do it like nobody else.

He needed a jersey number that fit.

He chose No. 11.

It would immediately mark him from those who came before at Linebacker U. — the dozen first- and second-team All-Americans during Joe Paterno's early days. (Linebackers typically wore numbers in the 30s, 40s and higher).

Now, more than two decades later, that No. 11 has acquired its own identity. The most promising, most dynamic Penn State linebackers wear it. They belong to what they call "ST1X C1TY."

Micah Parsons is making it famous in the NFL. Rising star Abdul Carter is building it again at Penn State.

The power of '11' runs deep

Only a select few linebackers have worn the jersey number Arrington first did.

"If I look up number 11 it's connected to nobility, virtue, to knowledge and spirituality," Arrington said recently. "I just like the symbolism of the number. It takes two ones to make a 'one.' Think about marriage, so many things. I was raised in a church. I’m a preacher’s kid. There was a lot of thought that went into that."

He went on to perform super-hero feats in his three years at Penn State — blocking last-second kicks, strip-sacking future hall of fame quarterbacks, leaping over offensive lines to make tackles.

The best linebacker in the country became a first-round NFL Draft pick. He played in Pro Bowls. He eventually was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

How many have a play named after them? His LaVar Leap is now 25 years old.

"I don’t think there's ever been a more athletic linebacker in Penn State history," his former defensive coordinator, Tom Bradley, still says.

Arrington is quick to offer perspective: He doesn't believe he was necessarily even the best all-around linebacker on his own team, no less all-time at Penn State. He highlights former teammate Brandon Short's versatility, attention to detail and willingness to "do the dirty work. He freed me to make the 'splash plays,' to be a household name.".

No matter, young linebackers wanted to wear No. 11 after him. All-American linebackers Karlos Dansby picked it at Auburn, Derrick Johnson at Texas.

At Penn State, Arrington said he got the idea of passing on the number nearly a decade after he left. He got to know NaVorro Bowman as a schoolboy star in Maryland, then grew close to him as personal problems threatened to derail his college career.

Arrington said he saw opportunity and a purpose, so to speak. He urged Penn State's coaching staff to give Bowman his No. 11.

Bowman answered by developing into one of college football's top linebackers in 2008-09, then starring in the NFL for a decade.

The No. 11 was then passed to national recruit Khairi Fortt, who left Penn State midway through college. Brandon Bell wanted it when he first arrived but was brushed away, he said, by his coaches. He would make the switch two years later.

Bell grew into a game-wrecker as a senior, known best for his work on the biggest stages, from the 2016 upset of Ohio State to the Big Ten Championship Game to the Rose Bowl.

He talked about watching Arrington's highlights growing up in New Jersey, then his impact by vocally supporting the football program in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky scandal and NCAA sanctions.

The No. 11, "it's just one of those things in college football that's really become a part of history and the town. State College is a very historic place," Bell said. "You really bear all of that when wearing something special like that on your back."

LaVar Arrington to Micah Parsons to Abdul Carter

Arrington is still in the limelight, still repping for his Penn State all these years later.

Before last week's White Out game against Iowa he spent nearly two hours across the street from Beaver Stadium posing for photos, hugging, handshaking, holding babies and hawking ST1X C1TY shirts.

PSU, the only one: Secret of Penn State football success? 'Drop the ball, you cheating everybody's dreams'

He's tried coaching, but it threatened to swallow him with its demands. He talks for a living now because he's always been an expert thinker and talker, just as much as a generational player. Picture Arrington on mundane, monitored Penn State teleconference some 25 years ago: You had to tune in. You never knew how he might speak his mind about a game, a play, an upcoming opponent.

Fans still gravitate to him, as much for his personality as what they believe he's passed down.

The No. 11 is everywhere around Beaver Stadium.

"I feel as though it's the experiences and expectations connected to the number," he said recently. "Of being more than just a good football player for the school. It's a personality and a belief that I could fly, like Superman. Go fly to where the danger is and meet it head on.

"It's a superhero mentality and persona. A protector and a hero."

Parsons ceremoniously wore the number upon arriving at Penn State in 2018. He became the first to lead the team in tackles as a freshman, began making game-altering, LaVar-like plays as a sophomore and seemed primed for a Heisman Trophy run if COVID had not, first, canceled the season, then shortened it. He opted out to prepare for a grand entrance into the NFL.

“It’s such a legendary number. You’re not just holding up the Penn State community, you’re holding up a legacy," Parsons said in this recent Big Ten Network video.

Who's the newest resident of ST1X C1TY?

Rising star Abdul Carter now owns No. 11.

"Me and Micah, we did a plan (for No. 11) from the jump," Arrington said.

"Abdul, we talked. He said, 'I’m going to be the next one.' I looked at his high school film and was like, 'You've got my blessing if they give it to you.'"

Head coach James Franklin and his staff did, soon after his arrival in June of 2022.

A new PSU 'Enforcer': Meet Penn State football's JB Nelson: 'He wants to hurt you. And he knows he can do it.'

So far, Carter plays with the requisite instincts, tackling power and closing speed, best resembling Arrington and Parsons. He may be the most powerfully-built member of ST1X C1TY, at 250 pounds, in just his second college season.

"He’s special," Arrington said. "So far, he has lived up to the responsibility of wearing the number. With each generation it’s going to be harder. The most dominant football player in the National Football League (Parsons) is a ST1X C1TY representative."

And yet Carter is "the only one really dealing with pressure of the greats wearing that number before him," Arrington said.

"He represents an almost old-school approach to how things are done. He's rocking the special forces number. We're the number that’s called in when the negotiations go wrong. They’re dropping the ST1X in there, dropping the 11."

Carter follows and certainly seems to believe.

“It’s not just a number, it’s a standard I live up to. When you got the ST1X on you’ve got to play to that standard," he said in the Big Ten Network video.

“I’m trying to be the best linebacker who ever played at Penn State. ... You don’t get this number just because. You have to be a player."

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: ST1X C1TY is a special address for Penn State football linebackers