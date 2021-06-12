Penn State football’s all-time record against every SEC member

Penn State will have a rare regular season contest against the Auburn Tigers in 2021. The home game in week 3 is one of the highlights of the regular season schedule, especially at home. The first regular-season meeting between the Nittany Lions and Tigers is the first in the series, although the two schools have previously faced each other in bowl game matchups.

It is not often Penn State plays a team from the SEC in the regular season, but Penn State has plenty of games against teams from the Southeastern Conference under their belts.

Here is a look at Penn State’s all-time records against every member currently in the SEC. For the purposes of this list, we are including all-time records against current SEC members. That includes games played against Texas A&M and Missouri before those schools were members of the SEC. All data referenced is credited to College Football Reference. Rankings referenced are Top 25 rankings where available.

Note: Penn State has never faced Arkansas, Mississippi, or Mississippi State in football.

LSU Tigers

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 1: Daryll Clark #17 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs with the football in the second half of the 2010 Capital One Bowl against the LSU Tigers at the Florida Citrus Bowl Stadium on January 1, 2010 in Orlando, Florida. Penn State won 19-17. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Games Played: 2 Record (winning percentage): 2-0 (1.000) First meeting: January 1, 1974 (No. 6 Penn State 16, No. 13 LSU 9; Orange Bowl) Most recent meeting: January 1, 2010 (No. 11 Penn State 19, No. 13 LSU 16; Capital One Bowl)

South Carolina Gamecocks

Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 2 Record (winning percentage): 2-0 (1.000) First meeting: November 2, 1940 (No. 18 Penn State 12, South Carolina 0) Most recent meeting: November 29, 1941 (Penn State 19, South Carolina 12)

Missouri Tigers

Chuck Burkhart (22) Penn State quarterback passes to Lydell Mitchell (23) for the first period touchdown in Jan. 1, 1970 game defeat of Missouri, 10-3, in the Orange Bowl at Miami, Fla. (AP Photo)

Games Played: 4 Record (winning percentage): 3-1 (.750) First meeting: September 19, 1959 (Penn State 19, Missouri 8) Most recent meeting: October 4, 1980 (No. 17 Penn State 29, No. 9 Missouri 21)

Texas A&M Aggies

Dec 29 2007; San Antonio, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Stephen McGee (7) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Justin King (1), safety Anthony Scirrotto (7) and linebacker Sean Lee (45) in the fourth quarter of the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Penn State beat Texas A&M 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 4 Record (winning percentage): 3-1 (.750) First meeting: September 22, 1979 (Texas A&M 27, No. 6 Penn State 14) Most recent meeting: December 29, 2007 (Penn State 24, Texas A&M 17; Alamo Bowl)

Tennessee Volunteers

Penn State's Tony Davis rambles 88-yards for a touchdown after picking up a Tennessee fumble during the fourth quarter of the Outback Bowl college football game Monday Jan. 1, 2007, in Tampa, Fla. Penn State won the game 20-10. (AP Photo/J. Meric)

Games Played: 5 Record (winning percentage): 3-2 (.600) First meeting: December 4, 1971 (No. 12 Tennessee 31, No. 5 Penn State 11) Most recent meeting: January 1, 2007 (Penn State 20, No. 17 Tennessee 10; Outback Bowl)

Auburn Tigers

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 1: Larry Johnson #5 of the Pennsylvania State University Lions carries the ball during the Capital One Bowl against the Auburn University Tigers at Florida Citrus Bowl Stadium on January 1, 2003 in Orlando, Florida. Auburn defeated Penn State 13-9. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Games Played: 2 Record (winning percentage): 1-1 (.500) First meeting: January 1, 1996 (No. 15 Penn State 43, No. 16 Auburn 14; Outback Bowl) Most recent meeting: January 1, 2003 (No. 19 Auburn 13, No. 10 Penn State 9; Capital One Bowl)

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 1, 1983, New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; The video board at the Superdome after the 1983 Sugar Bowl where the Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 27-23 to win the National Championship. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 2 Record (winning percentage): 1-1 (.500) First meeting: January 1, 1983 (No. 2 Penn State 27, No. 1 Georgia 23; Sugar Bowl for the national championship) Most recent meeting: January 2, 2016 (Georgia 24, Penn State 17; TaxSlayer Bowl)

Kentucky Wildcats

Jan 1, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. (24) stiff arms Kentucky Wildcats safety Davonte Robinson (9) during the first half in the 2019 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 6 Record (winning percentage): 3-3 (.500) First meeting: October 4, 1975 (No. 10 Penn State 10, Kentucky 3) Most recent meeting: January 1, 2019 (No. 16 Kentucky 27, No. 13 Penn State 24; Citrus Bowl)

Alabama Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 11: Julio Jones #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is tackled by Nick Sukay #1 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 11, 2010 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Games Played: 15 Record (winning percentage): 5-10 (.333) First meeting: December 19, 1959 (No. 14 Penn State 7, No. 11 Alabama 0; Liberty Bowl) Most recent meeting: September 10, 2011 (No. 3 Alabama 27, No. 23 Penn State 11)

Florida Gators

January 1, 2011; Tampa, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Drew Astorino (28) tackles Florida Gators wide receiver Omarius Hines (82) during the first quarter of their game in the 2010 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 3 Record (winning percentage): 0-3 (.000) First meeting: December 29, 1962 (Florida 17, No. 9 Penn State 7; Gator Bowl) Most recent meeting: January 1, 2011 (Florida 37, Penn State 24; Outback Bowl)

Vanderbilt Commodores

Nov 10, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Vanderbilt Commodores helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Missouri won 33-28. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 1 Record (winning percentage): -1 (.000) First meeting: October 19, 1957 (Vanderbilt 32, Penn State 20) Most recent meeting: October 19, 1957 (Vanderbilt 32, Penn State 20)

