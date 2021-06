Penn State football’s all-time record against every PAC-12 member

In today’s game, Penn State is most likely to cross paths with a team from the Pac-12 in the bowl season. But once upon a time, Penn State played games against schools that would go on to form the Pac-8, later the Pac-10 and today the Pac-12, on a pretty regular basis. And Penn State even played USC a handful of times in the regular season in the 1990s.

Penn State played a number of games against schools like UCLA and Stanford. They once played Washington State in Hershey! Penn State has had a number of bowl matchups against teams from the west coast, including a handful of Rose Bowls against the Trojans and Oregon and, most recently, in the Fiesta Bowl against Washington.

Here is a look at Penn State’s all-time records against each current member of the Pac-12. For the purposes of this list, we are including Penn State’s record against Colorado prior to Colorado’s joining the conference. All data referenced is credited to College Football Reference. Rankings referenced are AP top 25 rankings where available.

Note: Penn State has never faced Utah.

Washington Huskies

Dec 30, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball as Washington Huskies linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) defends during the second half during the 2017 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 3 Record (winning percentage): 3-0 (1.000) First meeting: December 3, 1921 (Penn State 21, Washington 7) Most recent meeting: December 30, 2017 (No. 9 Penn State 35, No. 12 Washington 28; Fiesta Bowl)

Washington State Cougars

Games Played: 2 Record (winning percentage): 2-0 (1.000) First meeting: September 20, 1947 (Penn State 27, Washington State 6) Most recent meeting: November 27, 1948 (No. 18 Penn State 7, Washington State 0)

Arizona Wildcats

Chafie Fields carries the ball in for a touchdown against Arizona in Beaver Stadium on August 28, 1999. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wildcats 41-7 in the Pigskin Classic. Getty Images

Games Played: 1 Record (winning percentage): 1-0 (1.000) First meeting: August 28, 1999 (No. 3 Penn State 41, No. 4 Arizona 7; Pigskin Classic) Most recent meeting: August 28, 1999 (No. 3 Penn State 41, No. 4 Arizona 7; Pigskin Classic)

Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State's Chris DeFrance fumbles on his own 26-yard line after being hit by Penn State's defense in first quarter action in Tempe, Ariz., Dec. 25, 1977. Penn State's Matt Millen (60) and Tom DePaso (95) move in for the ball as Neil Hutton (26) looks on. Penn State went on to score its second touchdown. (AP Photo)

Games Played: 1 Record (winning percentage): 1-0 (1.000) First meeting: December 25, 1977 (No. 8 Penn State 42, No. 15 Arizona State 30; Fiesta Bowl) Most recent meeting: December 25, 1977 (No. 8 Penn State 42, No. 15 Arizona State 30; Fiesta Bowl)

Oregon State Beavers

Daryll Clark scrambles away from Slade Norris of Oregon State in Beaver Stadium on September 6, 2008. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Games Played: 1 Record (winning percentage): 1-0 (1.000) First meeting: September 6, 2008 (No. 19 Penn State 45, Oregon State 14) Most recent meeting: September 6, 2008 (No. 19 Penn State 45, Oregon State 14)

Stanford Cardinal

Stanford University fullback J.J. Lasley (26) runs for a five-yard second-quarter touchdown with the help of teammates Steve Hoyem (75) and quarterback Steve Stenstrom (18), against Penn State in the Blockbuster Bowl, Jan. 2, 1993 in Miami. Penn State defenders are Tyoka Jackson (97) right, and Eric Clair (89). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Games Played: 5 Record (winning percentage): 4-1 (.800) First meeting: September 15, 1973 (No. 7 Penn State 20, Stanford 6) Most recent meeting: January 1, 1993 (No. 13 Stanford 24, No. 21 Penn State 3; Blockbuster Bowl)

California Golden Bears

Games Played: 4 Record (winning percentage): 3-1 (.750) First meeting: October 28, 1961 (Penn State 33, California 16) Most recent meeting: October 29, 1966 (Penn State 33, California 15)

Oregon Ducks

Games Played: 4 Record (winning percentage): 3-1 (.750) First meeting: December 17, 1960 (No. 15 Penn State 41, Oregon 12; Liberty bowl) Most recent meeting: January 2, 1995 (No. 2 Penn State 38, No. 12 Oregon 20; Rose Bowl)

Colorado Buffaloes

Penn State safety Neal Smith shown Nov. 25, 1969, about to tie the school record with his 12th career interception. The pass was intended for Colorado halfback Monte Huber (42). (AP Photo)

Games Played: 2 Record (winning percentage): 1-1 (.500) First meeting: September 27, 1969 (No. 2 Penn State 27, Colorado 3) Most recent meeting: September 26, 1970 (No. 18 Colorado 41, No. 4 Penn State 13)

USC Trojans

Saquon Barkley is defended by USC defensive back Ajene Harris (27) in the 103rd Rose Bowl. USC defeated Penn State 52-49 in the highest-scoring game in Rose Bowl history. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played: 10 Record (winning percentage): 4-6 (.400) First meeting: January 1, 1923 (USC 14, Penn State 3; Rose Bowl) Most recent meeting: January 2, 2017 (No. 9 USC 52, No. 5 Penn State 49; Rose Bowl)

UCLA Bruins

UCLA quarterback Gary Beban (16) follows teammate Rick Purdy (33) only to reverse field and score a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against Penn State at University Park, Pa., Oct. 7, 1967. UCLA won 17-15. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)

Games Played: 6 Record (winning percentage): 2-4 (.333) First meeting: September 28, 1963 (Penn State 17, UCLA 14) Most recent meeting: October 12, 1968 (No. 3 Penn State 21, UCLA 6)

1

1