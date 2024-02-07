Penn State football recruiting: Meet the Nittany Lions' 2024 incoming class

Penn State football is finalizing another Top 20 recruiting class under James Franklin during an anticipatingly quiet National Signing Day.

Each of the Nittany Lions' 25 members of their 2024 class made their commitments binding during the early signing period in December. A majority of them — including their top seven highest-ranked prospects — enrolled early last month and already are participating in team workouts.

Penn State is not expected to add anyone Wednesday, which marks the second and traditional signing period.

Rather, Franklin and staff are focused on building their 2025 class, which already has nine verbal commitments and is ranked No. 6 nationally, according to 247Sports.

Turns out that James Franklin signed all of his 2024 recruiting class in the early December period. The group still ranks inside the Top 20 nationally - and third in the Big Ten - after a quiet traditional National Signing Day, Feb. 7, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This 2024 group, which features one of the nation's top tight ends (Luke Reynolds), offensive lineman (Cooper Cousins) and quarterbacks (Ethan Grunkemeyer), is ranked third in the new Big Ten behind Oregon (third) and Ohio State (fifth), according to 247Sports.

This story will be updated with National Signing Day developments throughout the day.

Penn State football 2024 official signees

Cooper Cousins

Position: guard/center | Hometown/School: Erie, Pa. (McDowell)

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 315 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 57; position ranking: 1

Penn State: enrolled in January

Luke Reynolds

Luke Reynolds is arguably the top tight end recruit in the nation. Some recruiting industry sites consider him a rare 5-star prospect in the 2024 class.

Position: tight end | Hometown/School: Cheshire, Connecticut (Cheshire Academy)

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 71; position ranking: 5

Penn State: enrolled in January

Quinton Martin

Position: running back | Hometown/School: Belle Vernon, Pa. (Belle Vernon)

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 88; position ranking: 6

Penn State: enrolled in January

Ethan Grunkemeyer

Sep 22, 2023; Delaware, Ohio, USA; Olentangy senior Ethan Grunkemeyer (6) looks for a teammate to pass to during their game against Olentangy Berlin on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Olentangy Berlin. Olentangy Berlin won 27-20.

Position: quarterback | Hometown/School: Lewis Center, Ohio (Olentangy)

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 104; position ranking: 7

Penn State: enrolled in January

Liam Andrews

Liam Andrews, a 4-star offensive lineman from Brookline, Massachusetts

Position: defensive tackle | Hometown/School: Brookline, Massachusetts (Dexter School)

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 123; position ranking: 18

Penn State: enrolled in January

Jon Mitchell

Jon Mitchell looks to the sideline during a break in play in Mandarin's game against Fletcher.

Position: cornerback | Hometown/School: Jacksonville, Florida (Mandarin)

Vitals: 6-foot, 180 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 126; position ranking: 15

Penn State: enrolled in January

Garrett Sexton

Arrowhead offensive lineman Garrett Sexton (71) drops into pass protection against Marquette defensive lineman Tate Kowalik in a game Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Hart Park in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Position: offensive tackle | Hometown/School: Hartland, Wisconsin (Arrowhead)

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 265 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 209; position ranking: 17

Penn State: enrolled in January

Mylachi Williams

Position: defensive end | Hometown/School: Drexel Hill, Pa. (Monsignor Bonner)

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 271; position ranking: 24

Penn State: will enroll spring/summer

Dejuan Lane

Position: safety | Hometown/School: Baltimore, Maryland (Gilman School)

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 320; position ranking: 31

Penn State: will enroll spring/summer

Josiah Brown

Position: wide receiver | Hometown/School: Malverne, New Jersey (Malverne)

Vitals: 6-foot, 170 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 357; position ranking: 58

Penn State: enrolled in January

Donovan Harbour

Offensive lineman Donovan Harbour (79) and running back and best friend Corey Smith (1) take a breather on Catholic Memorial High bench last season. The Wisconsin teammates are national level recruits who have verbally committed to play at Penn State.

Position: guard | Hometown/School: Waukesha, Wisconsin (Catholic Memorial)

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 320 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 369; position ranking: 23

Penn State: will enroll spring/summer

Corey Smith

Penn State prized football recruits Donovan Harbour (79) and Corey Smith (1) celebrate a Smith touchdown last fall for Wisconsin's Catholic Memorial High team. Harbour and Smith are verbally committed to play for the Nittany Lions.

Position: running back | Hometown/School: Waukesha, Wisconsin (Catholic Memorial)

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 368; position ranking: 26

Penn State: will enroll spring/summer

Vaboue Toure

Recruit Vaboue Toure visits Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game.

Position: safety | Hometown/School: Irvington, New Jersey (Irvington)

Vitals: 6-foot, 195 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 370; position ranking: 36

Penn State: enrolled in January

Jaylen Harvey

Position: defensive end | Hometown/School: Gaithersburg, Maryland (Quince Orchard)

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 250 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 404; position ranking: 31

Penn State: enrolled in January

Anthony Speca

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeye recruit LB Anthony Speca (2024) before the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium.

Position: linebacker | Hometown/School: Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic)

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 460; position ranking: 40

Penn State: will enroll spring/summer

Tyseer Denmark

Position: wide receiver | Hometown/School: Philadelphia, Pa. (Imhotep Institute)

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 471; position ranking: 67

Penn State: will enroll spring/summer

Roman Catholic quarterback Tyseer Denmark is chased by La Salle's Kieran Campbell on Saturday, Nov 6, 2021. La Salle defeated Roman Catholic 45-0 in the District 12-6A Quarterfinal.

Kari Jackson

Kari Jackson, a four-star linebacker recruit, is transferring from IMG Academy in Florida to West Bloomfield, in hopes of helping his Midwest recruiting prospects.

Position: linebacker | Hometown/School: West Bloomfield, Michigan (West Bloomfield)

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: 558; position ranking: 52

Penn State: enrolled in January

Kenneth Woseley

Position: cornerback | Hometown/School: Philadelphia, Pa. (Imhotep Charter)

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: 562; position ranking: 50

Penn State: will enroll spring/summer

Eagan Boyer

Position: offensive tackle | Hometown/School: Cornelius, North Carolina (William Amos Hough)

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 250 pounds

247Sports composite: three stars; national ranking: 574; position ranking: 45

Penn State: enrolled in January

T.A. Cunningham

Position: defensive line | Hometown/School: Loganville, Georgia (Grayson)

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 275 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 595; position ranking: 69

Penn State: enrolled in January

Caleb Brewer

Position: offensive tackle/guard | Hometown/School: Reading, Pa. (Wyomissing)

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: 595; position ranking (athlete): 39

Penn State: will enroll spring/summer

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

Mandarin cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter (3) and teammates run onto the field before an FHSAA Region 1-4M high school football quarterfinal against Sanford Seminole on November 14, 2022. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Position: cornerback | Hometown/School: Jacksonville, Florida (Mandarin)

Vitals: 6-foot, 180 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: 669; position ranking: 60

Penn State: enrolled in January

Xavier Gilliam

Position: defensive end Hometown/School: Gaithersburg, Maryland (Quince Orchard)

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 265 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: 736; position ranking (DL): 82

Penn State: enrolled in January

De'Andre Cook

Position: defensive tackle | Hometown/School: Washington, D.C. (Friendship Collegiate Academy)

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: 902; position ranking: 103

Penn State: enrolled in January

Peter Gonzalez

Position: wide receiver | Hometown/School: Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic)

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: 902; position ranking: 119

Penn State: will enroll spring/summer

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: National Signing Day: Meet Penn State football's 2024 recruiting class