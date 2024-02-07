Penn State football recruiting: Meet the Nittany Lions' 2024 incoming class
Penn State football is finalizing another Top 20 recruiting class under James Franklin during an anticipatingly quiet National Signing Day.
Each of the Nittany Lions' 25 members of their 2024 class made their commitments binding during the early signing period in December. A majority of them — including their top seven highest-ranked prospects — enrolled early last month and already are participating in team workouts.
Penn State is not expected to add anyone Wednesday, which marks the second and traditional signing period.
Rather, Franklin and staff are focused on building their 2025 class, which already has nine verbal commitments and is ranked No. 6 nationally, according to 247Sports.
This 2024 group, which features one of the nation's top tight ends (Luke Reynolds), offensive lineman (Cooper Cousins) and quarterbacks (Ethan Grunkemeyer), is ranked third in the new Big Ten behind Oregon (third) and Ohio State (fifth), according to 247Sports.
Penn State football 2024 official signees
Cooper Cousins
Position: guard/center | Hometown/School: Erie, Pa. (McDowell)
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 315 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 57; position ranking: 1
Penn State: enrolled in January
Luke Reynolds
Position: tight end | Hometown/School: Cheshire, Connecticut (Cheshire Academy)
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 71; position ranking: 5
Penn State: enrolled in January
Quinton Martin
"The best in PA, stay in PA." - Journey Brown
Belle Vernon running back Quinton Martin, the top-ranked 2024 recruit in Pennsylvania, is signed.
— Tyler Calvaruso (@tyler_calvaruso) December 20, 2023
Position: running back | Hometown/School: Belle Vernon, Pa. (Belle Vernon)
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 88; position ranking: 6
Penn State: enrolled in January
SIGNED: RB @QuintonAnthony_
The BEST in PA...STAY in PA!#NextGen24 • #WeAre pic.twitter.com/NuymgZxUrB
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 20, 2023
Ethan Grunkemeyer
Position: quarterback | Hometown/School: Lewis Center, Ohio (Olentangy)
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 104; position ranking: 7
Penn State: enrolled in January
📺 • @E_Grunkemeyer
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 20, 2023
Liam Andrews
Position: defensive tackle | Hometown/School: Brookline, Massachusetts (Dexter School)
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 123; position ranking: 18
Penn State: enrolled in January
SIGNED: DL @1iamAndrews
Welcome to the Penn State family!#NextGen24 • #WeAre pic.twitter.com/29iwDaOMYB
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 20, 2023
Jon Mitchell
Position: cornerback | Hometown/School: Jacksonville, Florida (Mandarin)
Vitals: 6-foot, 180 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 126; position ranking: 15
Penn State: enrolled in January
Garrett Sexton
Position: offensive tackle | Hometown/School: Hartland, Wisconsin (Arrowhead)
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 265 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 209; position ranking: 17
Penn State: enrolled in January
Mylachi Williams
Position: defensive end | Hometown/School: Drexel Hill, Pa. (Monsignor Bonner)
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 271; position ranking: 24
Penn State: will enroll spring/summer
Dejuan Lane
Position: safety | Hometown/School: Baltimore, Maryland (Gilman School)
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 320; position ranking: 31
Penn State: will enroll spring/summer
SIGNED: DB @Dejuan24
Baltimore, MD → Happy Valley, PA #NextGen24 • #WeAre pic.twitter.com/RqPl0iTpXh
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 20, 2023
Josiah Brown
🦁SIGNED🦁
4 ⭐️ WR Josiah Brown
From New York, Brown is a fluid receiver with solid straight line speed. He’ll need time to rehab after suffering a knee injury his senior year, but he’ll compete for a spot in the WR rotation once he’s back to full health. #WeAre🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/z4rM8jlbw4
— Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) December 20, 2023
Position: wide receiver | Hometown/School: Malverne, New Jersey (Malverne)
Vitals: 6-foot, 170 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 357; position ranking: 58
Penn State: enrolled in January
Lets Go!!
— Josiah(JB)Brown (@Brown7Josiah) December 20, 2023
Donovan Harbour
Position: guard | Hometown/School: Waukesha, Wisconsin (Catholic Memorial)
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 320 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 369; position ranking: 23
Penn State: will enroll spring/summer
So happy for this journey
— Donovan “7D9” Harbour (@donovan_harbour) December 20, 2023
Corey Smith
Position: running back | Hometown/School: Waukesha, Wisconsin (Catholic Memorial)
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 368; position ranking: 26
Penn State: will enroll spring/summer
Vaboue Toure
Position: safety | Hometown/School: Irvington, New Jersey (Irvington)
Vitals: 6-foot, 195 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 370; position ranking: 36
Penn State: enrolled in January
Jaylen Harvey
📺 • @JaylenHarvey_
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 20, 2023
Position: defensive end | Hometown/School: Gaithersburg, Maryland (Quince Orchard)
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 250 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 404; position ranking: 31
Penn State: enrolled in January
Chop Robinson introduced DE Jaylen Harvey and adds: "I'll meet you at the top!"
Deion Barnes: "I believed in you since 10th grade when you came to camp and torched those kids."
— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) December 20, 2023
Anthony Speca
Position: linebacker | Hometown/School: Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic)
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 460; position ranking: 40
Penn State: will enroll spring/summer
Tyseer Denmark
🦁SIGNED🦁
4 ⭐️ WR Tyseer Denmark
Denmark’s path to Penn State was not a straight one, flipping from Oregon over the summer. Denmark can line up both in the slot and on the outside as needed. I can see him becoming a dependable multi-year starter. #WeAre🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mWOUO4t04b
— Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) December 20, 2023
Position: wide receiver | Hometown/School: Philadelphia, Pa. (Imhotep Institute)
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 471; position ranking: 67
Penn State: will enroll spring/summer
Kari Jackson
Position: linebacker | Hometown/School: West Bloomfield, Michigan (West Bloomfield)
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: 558; position ranking: 52
Penn State: enrolled in January
Newest Nittany Lion ➡️ @Kari_Jackson24
🏈 4-star prospect by Rivals
🏈 No. 11 ILB by Rivals
🏈 103 tackles, 26 TFL as a junior
➡️ https://t.co/Nz52jV9D4c#WeAre pic.twitter.com/OFfcCLcMzG
— Penn State Football Communications (@PennStFBComms) December 20, 2023
Kenneth Woseley
Position: cornerback | Hometown/School: Philadelphia, Pa. (Imhotep Charter)
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: 562; position ranking: 50
Penn State: will enroll spring/summer
SIGNED: DB @KWoseley35
PHL → PSU ... the PA kid is staying in state.#NextGen24 • #WeAre pic.twitter.com/6huW58jrRn
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 20, 2023
Eagan Boyer
Newest Nittany Lion ➡️ @BoyerEagan
🏈 3-star prospect
🏈 Led Hough to 11-1 record in 2023
🏈 3x All-Conference selection
➡️ https://t.co/vc0mKufIJ8#WeAre pic.twitter.com/OwoDSOGkFG
— Penn State Football Communications (@PennStFBComms) December 20, 2023
Position: offensive tackle | Hometown/School: Cornelius, North Carolina (William Amos Hough)
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 250 pounds
247Sports composite: three stars; national ranking: 574; position ranking: 45
Penn State: enrolled in January
T.A. Cunningham
SIGNED: DL @_GetLikeAlex
T.A. is heading from GA to PA 🛩️#NextGen24 • #WeAre pic.twitter.com/rL4n3Ir3NM
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 20, 2023
Position: defensive line | Hometown/School: Loganville, Georgia (Grayson)
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 275 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: 595; position ranking: 69
Penn State: enrolled in January
Caleb Brewer
Position: offensive tackle/guard | Hometown/School: Reading, Pa. (Wyomissing)
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: 595; position ranking (athlete): 39
Penn State: will enroll spring/summer
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
Position: cornerback | Hometown/School: Jacksonville, Florida (Mandarin)
Vitals: 6-foot, 180 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: 669; position ranking: 60
Penn State: enrolled in January
Newest Nittany Lion ➡️ @ohthatsaj3
🏈 3-star prospect
🏈 Led Mandarin HS to state championship game as a senior
🏈 Tallied 72 tackles, 4 INT, 8 PBU in 2023
➡️ https://t.co/ZosDr4H0Sa#WeAre pic.twitter.com/B32VFxnm5c
— Penn State Football Communications (@PennStFBComms) December 20, 2023
Xavier Gilliam
Position: defensive end Hometown/School: Gaithersburg, Maryland (Quince Orchard)
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 265 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: 736; position ranking (DL): 82
Penn State: enrolled in January
SIGNED: DL @XavierGilliam_
First signee of the day!#NextGen24 • #WeAre pic.twitter.com/6U5txSdNoE
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 20, 2023
De'Andre Cook
Position: defensive tackle | Hometown/School: Washington, D.C. (Friendship Collegiate Academy)
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: 902; position ranking: 103
Penn State: enrolled in January
Newest Nittany Lion ➡️ @cook8k
🏈 3-star prospect
🏈 No. 2 prospect in DC by 247Sports
🏈 Led Knights to 2023 state championship
➡️ https://t.co/o22mjGcBej#WeAre pic.twitter.com/ebWpKVRG8F
— Penn State Football Communications (@PennStFBComms) December 20, 2023
Peter Gonzalez
Position: wide receiver | Hometown/School: Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic)
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: 902; position ranking: 119
Penn State: will enroll spring/summer
📺 • @PeterGonzalez70
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 20, 2023
Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: National Signing Day: Meet Penn State football's 2024 recruiting class