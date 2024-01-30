Does Penn State football have its toughest 5-game schedule stretch ever in 2024?

Penn State football must navigate its most intriguing schedule since joining the Big Ten three decades ago.

Specifically, its newly-expanded league provides this in 2024: the Nittany Lions' most daunting five-game stretch ever, quite possibly.

Overall, the Lions' upcoming schedule, featuring three former Pac-12 opponents, isn't considered among the 10 or 15 most difficult in the nation.

But their five-game gauntlet from Oct. 5 through Nov. 9 is nearly unmatched from a preseason perspective — at least in terms of opponent name recognition and potential difficulty. Each could be a Top 20 team at the time of arrival.

(Florida's killer ending may be the toughest in the FBS this coming season: Georgia, at Texas, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State).

The Nittany Lions must conquer possibly their toughest 5-game stretch ever to qualify for the expanded playoffs this fall.

In Penn State history, maybe only the 1981 schedule may feature a five-game run as eclectic as 2024. It featured three Top 10 teams: at N.C. State, Alabama, Notre Dame, at Pitt and USC in the Fiesta Bowl.

Here's what the Lions must conquer, mid-season, in 2024:

UCLA at Penn State football, Oct. 5

The Bruins and head coach Chip Kelly will make their first trip to Beaver Stadium in 57 years. UCLA is coming off an 8-5 season with a victory over crosstown rival USC and could boast a powerful, revamped offense with returning quarterback Ethan Garbers and receivers J. Michael Sturdivant and Notre Dame transfer Rico Flores Jr.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly watches his team during the first quarter against Southern California at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Penn State at USC, Oct. 12

The Lions will make their first cross-country road trip during the regular season since playing the Trojans early in 1991.

They'll face one of the nation's fastest-rising defensive coordinators (former Lion D'Anton Lynn) and new hotshot quarterback (Miller Moss ) during what could feel more like a bowl trip.

Fortunately, Penn State gets a week off after this one.

Holiday Bowl: USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass during the second half against Louisville.

Penn State at Wisconsin, Oct. 26

The Badgers seem destined for improvement (7-6, 2023) in the second year under head coach Luke Fickel and his new offense. Camp Randall is still one of the loudest, toughest places to play in the Big Ten.

Ohio State at Penn State, Nov. 2

The Buckeyes are completing one of the most aggressive offseason transformations. They've added top transfers at quarterback (two), running back, tight end and safety.

Former head coach Bill O'Brien will now run the offense. A load of seasoned, returning talent will anchor the defense.

They should re-emerge as the Big Ten frontrunner.

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) drops back to pass during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium.

Washington at Penn State, Nov. 9

The Huskies are in restructure mode after losing their head coach, All-America quarterback and more than a dozen starters from their 14-1 season. Still, they have the foundation of a Top 20 team, and maybe more, once they gain their footing. The offensive line should be a huge stabilizer.

Penn State football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31, at West Virginia

Sept. 7, BOWLING GREEN

Sept. 21, KENT STATE

Sept. 28, ILLINOIS

Oct. 5, UCLA

Oct. 12, at USC

Oct. 26, at Wisconsin

Nov. 2, Ohio State

Nov. 9, Washington

Nov. 16, at Purdue

Nov. 23, at Minnesota

Nov. 30, Maryland

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Toughest 5-game schedule run of 2024