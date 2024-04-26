Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson selected No. 21 overall by Miami Dolphins in 2024 NFL Draft

A second Penn State player has been taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chop Robinson was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 21 overall pick in the draft Thursday night. He joins OT Olu Fashanu, who was selected No. 11 overall by the New York Jets. This is the second time two Nittany Lions have gone in the first round in the James Franklin era. The first was 2021 when Micah Parsons and Odafe Oweh both went on Day 1. It’s only the second time it’s happened since 2003 when four Penn State players — Jimmy Kennedy, Michael Haynes, Bryant Johnson and Larry Johnson — went in the first round.

Robinson spent two seasons at Penn State after beginning his career at Maryland. He entered the transfer portal after his freshman season, and began playing almost exclusively as an edge rusher once he arrived in Happy Valley.

He saw a jump in pass rush production, recording two sacks in eight games as a Terp and then 5.5 in 12 games in his first year at Penn State. He added another four in the 2023 season over 10 games, with his play drawing more help from opposing offenses in pass protection.

Robinson was named honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2022 before making first team All-Big Ten in 2023.